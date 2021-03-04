Asian Paints returns with its showcase web-series 'Where The Heart Is' Season 4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Post the lockdown, the definition of a home and the meaning of spending time with our loved-ones has dramatically been altered. But as we see this massive change, do the celebrities we follow to feel the same? We are about to find out what home means to them in this new world as Asian Paints' most-awaited, admired and original web series, 'Where The Heart Is' returns with Season 4.

An exclusive tour of seven uniquely beautiful homes of seven much-admired celebrities will remind us why our homes are our sanctuary. With insights into the celebrity's personal life and decor inspiration, the web-series will delve into the meaning of relationships and what truly makes a home what it is. The first episode goes live on the 5th March with renowned musician and composer Shankar Mahadevan.

The legacy of 'Where The Heart Is' lies in the reality that this show has always been a sense of discovery for the viewer. Be it through a simple colourful wall, unique collectables, or through curated decor elements, the show has brought to life a wide variety of homes across the country and has set a true visual benchmark in this space.

A strong connection has been forged between the show and consumers as Asian Paints has gone on to showcase 22 homes, 27 celebrities garnering more than 250 million views in the last three years.

With each season Asian Paints brings forth renowned personalities from various fields who have their own uniqueness, and a distinct connection with their homes. And with each episode, viewers get to witness who that personality is for real and how they infuse decor into their relationships.

This year the likes of Anita Dongre, Smriti Mandana, Shankar Mahadevan, Tamanna Bhatia, Rajkumar Rao, Prateek Kuhad, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan will be opening their doors to viewers, offering a glimpse into who they are off-screen and off the field.

Season 4 will bring a few new elements to the show. This season will introduce viewers to richer decor stories of the celebrities and their homes. With a spaces-first approach, viewers will get to see more of their favourite star's home: whether it's a bold change that reflects decor confidence or a minor choice, the new season aims to capture those real, lived-in, warm spaces of the celebrity's homes that are truly theirs, a space that deeply resonates with them and reflects their true self.

Additionally, viewers will get to discover the celebrity's experiences and moments during the lockdown, their concept of family, togetherness and what homes mean to them in this new world. The show will also touch upon the beauty of relationships and how shared love for a home strengthens it. One can also expect a few passionate ideas and tips on decorating a home from the personality.

Season 4 also brings a new and exciting element for their ardent fans wherein a lucky viewer will win a special giveaway belonging to the celebrity for every episode.



Commenting on the show, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited, said, "We are delighted to launch Season 4 of the much-loved series, Where the Heart Is to our consumers. Apart from giving them the opportunity to see the persona behind their favourite personality, the series has been a platform that has inspired consumers and created aspirations among viewers to design beautiful homes and appreciate their livings spaces more; all this through the beautiful homes and stories of some of India's most admired personalities.

At Asian Paints, we believe a house is a true depiction of a person's character, hence, the mood, style and indulgence of this show makes the viewer feel the love and labour that goes into designing every space up close. It also shares insightful tips on interior design to help viewers beautify their own spaces. This drives a strong point home for us."

Planning and shooting for the show took place as lockdowns were lifted across the country. Joshua Karthik, Series Creator and CEO at Stories in Motion, said, "The safety of our teams and that of our celebrity hosts was of utmost importance to us and to Asian Paints at every point. From a strict mask protocol to sanitization of gear and equipment, from restrictions on crew size to mandatory testing before shoots, no stone was left unturned to ensure that our visits to the homes of our hosts were treated with care.

It has been a challenge, but art loves constraints, and we found ourselves pushed to tell even better stories this year through Where The Heart Is season four."

So watch out for the Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 4 and celebrate the marvel that lies in our daily life.

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's third-largest paint company, with a turnover of Rs. 202 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and have 26 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries.

Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Home Solutions, Colour Next, and Kids' World. Asian Paints manufactures a wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use.

The company is also present in the Home Improvement and Decor segment and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio. In the Health and Hygiene segment, Asian Paints offers a range of Sanitizers and Surface Disinfectants.

