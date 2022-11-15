Asian QSR chain Qwinny's plans rapid expansion in Delhi - NCR

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI/SRV): Qwinny's has ambitious plans to build India's first pan-Asian multi-format food chain.

Starting as a cloud kitchen in Gurugram, Qwinny's quickly expanded from food delivery to multiple dine-in outlets at premium malls.

Thanks to a razor-sharp focus on quality, Qwinny's cloud kitchens were Zomato's highest revenue outlets within a few months of being operational in 2018.

Despite the pandemic, the Quick Service Restaurant chain has created a loyal customer base for its authentic pan-Asian cuisine, available at affordable pricing. The restaurant offers a variety of authentic and freshly made sushi, non-maida dim sums, bao wraps, ramen, and more from an exhaustive menu. The live sushi counter at Qwinny's is a big hit with the crowds, along with exotic Asian dishes like Khao Suey rarely found in a QSR setting.

Talking about the unique differentiator of the brand, Aman Malhotra - Founder & CEO of Qwinny's, said: "Authentic Asian cuisine is usually available at fine-dine restaurants at a premium price point. At Qwinny's, we set the quality and consistency bar very high, but our affordable pricing makes the food accessible to everyone, thanks to our strict cost and quality-control processes."

Qwinny's currently fulfils 7500 orders every month from its two cloud kitchens and flagship outlets in DLF Promenade - Vasant Kunj, DLF Cyber Park - Gurugram, and Epicuria in Nehru Place. The brand is currently in negotiations to establish outlets in premium malls in Noida and other parts of Delhi-NCR.





In the first phase of its growth, www.Qwinnys.com is planning expansion to 15+ locations in Delhi NCR within the next 9 to 12 months. Qwinny's brand is actively seeking funding from investors based on its proven business model.

The QSR food market in India is currently valued at approx. US USD 300 billion or Rs 30,000 crores. Of this, Asian cuisine accounts for 19 per cent or Rs 5,700 crores.

However, there is a lack of affordable Asian cuisine restaurant chains in this segment. Qwinny's aims to address this need gap by gunning to be a national player in 150+ locations and 450+ multi-format outlets, including kiosks, food courts, and stand-alone dine-in outlets.

