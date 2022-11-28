Asia's largest B2B marketplace for digital services, EMB, appoints Ananteshwar Singh as CPO

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI/PNN): Ananteshwar Singh has been appointed as the Chief Product Officer (CPO) of Expand My Business (EMB), which is touted as Asia's largest B2B marketplace for digital services under one roof.

Singh will be responsible for driving solutions in a highly automated manner and establishing a solid product-driven culture across the company.

"The company's rapid growth trajectory necessitates rapid scale growth to become a massive company that lasts for generations in the B2B services space." Ananteshwar, without a doubt, is the best person for this vital position," says NishantBehl, CEO of EMB.



EMB's drive and vision to make the next million businesses digital have helped them successfully serve over 1000 clients across several industries. The company continues to provide excellent digital services and enable enterprises to register exponential growth to add newer and more significant milestones.

"COVID has provided a significant boost to digitalisation. SMBs can benefit significantly from meaningful platforms and products that cater to their needs in the areas of procurement, visual merchandising, payments, operations, supply chain, and overall customer experience. My vision is to enable the next million businesses to realise their full potential. I couldn't be more thrilled to be leading that charter on a global scale," says Ananteshwar, CPO, EMB.

Ananteshwar took over the product and engineering teams at EMB in October 2022, with plans to grow the company by 50x soon through product offerings in E commerce and Infrastructure as a service.

Ananteshwar has more than 14 years of experience formulating product strategies and directing transformative charters across world-class organisations, having worked with globally acclaimed companies such as Mu Sigma and Chegg. Inc, Shopclues, and The Luxury Closet previously.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

