Asia's largest integrated expos on cleaning technologies and hygiene solutions comes to North India

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Asia's largest integrated expositions on cleaning technology - Clean India Technology Week comprising of the 18th edition of Clean India Show, Waste Technology India Expo, Laudrex India Expo and Auto Care Expo with five conferences & seminars - is being organised from July 13 to 15, 2022 at the India Exposition Mart Ltd., Greater Noida.

After successful shows over the last 17 years in the western, central and southern India, CTW India is coming to north India after a decade and for the first time in Uttar Pradesh.

In keeping with the present cleaning & hygiene requirements of government, industrial, institutional, commercial and retail facilities & segments, the Indian Professional Cleaning segment is bringing together wide range of innovations, technologies, systems & products for mechanised & automated cleaning at the expos.

The solutions include maintenance of surfaces, measurable air quality systems, intelligent machines for maintenance, result-oriented & cost-effective products for clean environment & smart cities, robotic waste segregation, efficient solutions for hygienic linen, products for vehicle care and everything that one needs for meeting goals of Sustainability & Net Zero.

Organised by Virtual Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., the expos are supported by Swachh Bharat 2.0, Indian Pollution Control Association, National Solid Waste Association of India, Biogas Association of India and other bodies.

Since 2005, the Clean India Shows have been attracting international technologies and investors who have successfully established subsidiaries and supplier network in India. The expos showcase more than 350 brands providing end-to-end solutions for cleaning & hygiene, waste segregation to recycling and laundry & dry-cleaning.

One of the most-sought-after business, the expos provide excellent opportunities for Start-ups, Suppliers, Franchisees and Service Providers to establish themselves. The three-day expos have been recording crores of deals being closed.

Some of the major highlights of the 2022 expos include:

Municipal corporations, smart city officials, circular economy experts and waste recycling solution providers, especially plastic waste will come together to spell out the successes achieved at the micro level that can be replicated, discuss the policies and its implementation, and look at sustainable options at the Waste Management & Technology Conference 2022 on July 13.

Following this, 25 Municipal officials from across India will meet to analyse the waste models implemented and the way forward in a closed door session on July 13.

Corporate Housekeepers and Executive Housekeepers from leading hospitality groups will discuss on hygienic stay and filling the professional gap being facing with lack of skilled workforces at Hospitality Connect on July 13.



With the Indian Railways setting new protocols to meet hygiene standards and clean linen for passengers, a high-level meeting with all 16 zone participation will be held on July 14.

Facility heads and service providers will meet for rigorous rounds of discussions all day on the operations end at the IFM Seminar followed by high-level discussions on FM going M.A.D (Mechanisation 2.0, Automation and Digitalisation) at the DigiFM conference on July 14.

Facilitating the early efforts put by the corporate houses, Clean India Journal is felicitating them in the Special Sustainability Awards and lots of networking at the Dinner also on July 14.

High officials from the governing bodies and hospital heads in the healthcare sector, are focussing on implementing solutions, technologies and practices that enable and simplify maintenance of hygiene in the premises during the Hospital Hygiene & Housekeeping session on July 14.

While it is boom time for the linen care segment with laundry and dry-cleaning services both at the retail and commercial space getting back to business, the LaundrexNet sessions on July 15 will discuss strategies in meeting the current demand, challenging market pricing, GST woes and bouncing back to successful business time.

The expos support the vision of the country of meeting targets of Swachh Bharat, Net Zero, Sustainability and Green India.

Reference links:

Expos

Clean India Show - bit.ly/3sNiHuT

Waste Technology India Expo - bit.ly/3toAjxz

Laundrex India Expo - bit.ly/3NX9h8o

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

