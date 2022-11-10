Asia's Top 100 Awardees felicitated from different professions by Diva Planet Magazine

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/PNN): Diva Planet Magazine, solely women-based magazine, covers different stories of women every month from different aspects of life and organises Virtual Award Shows on big scale (National & International Based). It was Founded by Youngest Entrepreneur Aarti Soroutin 2021 under her Crown Times Organisation.
Just in a year this magazine has reached to thousands and also covers so many celebrities in past few months.
Aarti feels that Every Women has her Own Identity and we need to bring out that Identity in front of Society and to raise their Voice. With this view she always tries to come up with some unique Ideas.
From All Over Asia We selected the Top 100 Wonder Women, from Different professions for Our Award show (Asia's Top 100 Influential Women ) Season 2. So let's Witness the prestigious Awardees of the Diva Planet Magazine presented AIWA 2022 ( Season 2 )
Keerthiga - Asia's Top writer
Tharadevi -Excellence As A Nail Artist
Susmita Baidya - Asia's Top Entrepreneur and Model
Monika Sahu- Asia's Top Researcher and Model
Rehana.S - Asia Top Make Up Artist ( Cosmetologist )
Dr Dipannita Deb - Asia's Top Psychotherapist and Healer
Chef Eesha Sabharwal - Asia's Top Youngest Entrepreneur and Cake Artist
s.Priyadharshini-Asia's top entrepreneur-Business
Sravya Katta - Asia's top Legal Practitioner
Er Sonali Nasikkar-Excellence as Best Selling Author
Dr PoojaGhosh-Asia's top young researcher
Sonali Gupta -Asia's Top Tarot Card Reader & Numerologist
Soujanya Hegde - Asia's Top Entrepreneur & Anchor
Soniya Choudhury - Asia's Top Entrepreneur - Beauty Wellness
Sangeeta Singh Deo - Asia's Top Business & Entrepreneur
Saira Banu - Asia's Top Creator
Priya Bhattacharjee- Asia's Top Dance Director
Mahak Goplani - Asia's Top Lifestyle Blogger
Kshama Nimish Bheda - Asia's Top Educationalist & DMIT Consultant
Dr Shivani Punj - Asia's Top Holistic Healthcare Lifestyle Coach
Bhagyashri Abhay Kulkarni - Asia's Top Social Activist
Dr Nancy Burat - Asia's Top Social Worker
Disha Sharma- Asia's Top Author
Vishuddhi Jain - Asia's Top Youngest Author
Priya Tiwari - Asia's Top Engineer and Social Activist
Mohita Tiwari - Asia's Top Social worker
Shanti jain - Asia's top model
Nivedita Dang - Asia's Top Youngest Author
Himani Khare - Asia's Top Model and Social worker
Prajakta Sheela Londhe- Asia's Top Influential Artist
Sonam Netam - Asia's Top Influential Model
Dr Sangeetha Holla - Asia's Top Data Scientist &SuperModel
Dr Teena Phogat - Asia's Top Influential Entrepreneur- Real estate
Dolly Goswami - Asia's Top Writer & Social Worker
Ishita Ray - Asia's Top Influential Youngest Author
Komal Singh Chauhan - Asia's Top Youngest Artist
Shreha Jerome Pereira - Asia's Top Social Activist & Worker
Shunmathi Selvaraj - Asia's Top Fertility Coach
Dr R K Deepa - Asia's Top Female Tour Operator ( Entrepreneur)
Srishty Mishra - Asia's Top Digital Marketer
Vijiya Jain - Asia's Top Anchor
Soundarya Kasiraman - Excellence as a Mushroom specialist And "Asia's Outstanding Plant Pathologist"
Dr Kavyachand Yalamudi- Asia's Top Endocrinologist and Consultant Physician
Roomky Koiri - Tarot card reader & Reiki healer
Payal Chowdhury-Asia's youngest author and educationalist
VANDANA NALINI SINGH- ASIA'S TOP EDUCATIONALIST, AUTHOR AND MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER.
Dr M Prabavathy- Asia's Top influential women excellence as a Professor
Shishira srinivasa -Asia's top promising author and speaker
Jhunubala Das - Asia's Top Social Worker-cum-Women Activist
Radhika Rakeshsinh Mohitepatil- Asia's top 100 Emerging author and Entrepreneur
divya - Asia's top Artist /social activist
Replicca of simran
Netrojyoti Gogoi Hazarika- Asia's Top Author
Dr Pooja Bhatnagar - Asia's Top Ayurvedicgynaecologist and social activist
Aceton Paints (Prop. RavinaSodi )- Asia's Top Entrepreneur
Ayusha Maken - Asia's Top Promising Lifestyle & Food Influencer
Akhila Balamurugan - Asia's Top Emerging Entrepreneur
Hitayu Kumari - Asia's Top Social Worker & Activist
Manjusha Malhotra - Asia's Top Promising Lifestyle Coach
Monika Borah - Asia's Top Author
Dr Sarmistha Basu - Asia's Top Academician
R. Sobiya - Asia's Top Youngest Entrepreneur
Ritu Nishad- Asia's Top Writer
S Dharshiga- Asia's Top Emerging model
Vimal Raju Bhutte - Asia's Top project director beautician
Dr Sunaina kaur Maan - Asia's Top Counselling Psychologist
Sejal jain- Asia's Top Kathak dancer
Suparna Shirish Naik -Asia's top leading Astrologer and Numerologist
Ayushi Jawanpuria - Asia's Top Leading author
Priyanka Sud- Asia's Top Advocate
Renu Agarwal -Asia Top Fashion model and business Woman
Dr Suman sethi- Asia's Top promising doctor
Meena yadav - Excellence as a Social Worker.
A S Divyaja Balaji- Asia's top leading Writer & Social activist
Dr Ch S Anuradha - Asia's Top Leading Teacher
Hiral Manjunatha - Asia's top Leading artist & Classical Dance Teacher
Dr SUNITA S DEVNANI- ASIA'S TOP SOCIAL ACTIVITIST
Mousumikar Banerjee - Asia's Top Tarot card Reader & spiritual healer
Shubhangee Shelke - Asia's top Fitness Model and Sports Person
Kritika Dubey - Asia's Leading social media Influencer
Dr Neelima R Sharan - Asia's Top Businesswoman & Youngest Entrepreneur
Sonia Singha - Asia's Top Youngest Entrepreneur
Divya Vats - Asia's Top Psychologist and Educator
N.Andal - Asia's Top Bharatnatyam Artist
Ar.PRIYADHARSHINI THAMBIRAJ - Asia's Top Entrepreneur ( Architect )
Anushka Srivastava ( Director, Animist Earth ) - Asia's Top Leading Social Entrepreneur
Adv Soniya Gajbhiye - Asia's Leading Women Advocate
Geetha Pugalenthi -Asia's Top Educator
Mrida Das - Asia's Top Youngest Classical Dancer
Pia Singh- Asia's Top Business Consultant & Author
Ranjini mangala - Asia's Top Stylist and designer
Richa Shahi - Asia's Top Educationalist & Entrepreneur
Sanjana S - Asia's Top Leading Engineer
R. Shruthi Latha - Asia's Top Life Skill Coach
Heena Sherawat - Asia's Top Influential Entrepreneur
Payal Parashar - Asia's Top Entrepreneur
