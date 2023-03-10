Asma Kahali, an international consultant for RIMBAA RAYAA WORLD SOLUTIONS PTE LTD, announces the expansion of its services to India!

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/PNN): Rimbaa Raaya World Solutions PTE LTD announces its next endeavor to expand the wide range of services under the company to India. Asma Kahali, an International Consultant and Social Media Influencer will be launching the services in India.

One of the most exceptional providers of complete security systems in the world, Rimba Raaya World Solutions has been an industry leader for years now for the development of defense intelligence. Now, the company is set to expand its empire in India.

The company is best known for specializing in combat and intelligence gathering to offer fast solutions for security-oriented problems. Having the opportunity to serve many clients throughout the years, Rimba Raaya has completely mastered gaining remarkable operational and managerial skills that enable the company to execute proficient teams for various kinds of organizations in matters of intelligence, security, and information.



Rimba Raaya has established a global network of developed security systems with over 50 facilities around the world. Thinking about the level of development it can bring to India, Asma recommended for the service to be launched in the country.

The endeavor is deemed to be highly advantageous for the country since the company strives to be the most exemplary support to the various existing security models to the government and private organizations. Asma's efforts to launch the services in India will prove to be highly efficient for the country.

The company provides a wide range of services including security consulting, cyber security management, risk, and field surveys, creating security-oriented plans, construction, and initiation of security systems, and many more.

"For a country having a huge population like India, the company is much more focused on providing end-to-end security solutions. Unmatched to any other contemporary services, Rimba Raaya inherits the most exceptional strategic visions, security methodologies, and operational procedures", says Asma Kahali.

