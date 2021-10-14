ASMIABHA - Launching its e-commerce store with an opulent handwoven collection

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): ASMIABHA, a brand founded with the idea of redefining Indian ethnic wear aims to bring unique pieces from across the nation, to one platform.

As the fourth generation takes the reins of this company, they envision to integrate innovative and cutting-edge technology, to emphasize each artisans' story through every weave woven and every piece created. ASMIABHA is here to spread its wings across the globe, which is now possible as a consequence of the increased number of technological advancements and the abate of geographical boundaries.

The brand will launch it's most awaited e-commerce store on October 15, 2021.

Recognising a gap in the overall market, Ajeenckya Gadewar and Mr. Varad Wattamwar with their business acumen, began their journey to take Indian ethnic wear to the next level. With a vision to take forward the legacy of a 150-year-old ancestral venture, the two have laid the foundation for ASMIABHA. The brand is here to redefine how women shop for Indian ethnic wear by establishing and introducing various features brought forward by the two Co-founders.

Embedded in the brand's vision, ASMIABHA connects weavers to clients to instil a first-hand buying experience built on emotional connection. With the help of technology, the brand allows customers to shop from the convenience of their homes by offering real-time video call services among other exciting technological offers. Amidst many brands in the market, ASMIABHA is emerging as a label that aims to amalgamate tech with fashion. Retaining the authenticity of Indian culture and creating a platform to bring forward the Indian heritage by recognising and showcasing the skills of Indian artisans', ASMIABHA offers an extended range of Pret & Couture collections like Lehengas, Suits, Sarees, Gowns and much more.

Ajeenckya Gadewar, Co-founder of the brand reveals, "With the current gap present in the market and since the onset of the unfortunate pandemic, it has become imperative for brands to introduce new innovations to ensure that customers have a hassle-free shopping experience no matter their geographical presence." At present, it is essential to bridge the gap through the advent of technology by overcoming physical and geographical barriers with the introduction of unprecedented processes.



Through ASMIABHA, the founders aim to reach global markets at the click of a button by ensuring that every customer is offered the most luxurious ethnic wear. The brand works closely with local artisans and is ethically responsible as it believes that giving back to the planet and society is paramount to secure a better tomorrow, as it aims at stepping one step closer to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Varad Wattamwar, Co-founder of the brand commented, "Through ASMIABHA, we want to retain the authenticity of the Indian culture and give recognition to local weavers and artisans from all around the country to create a platform to showcase their unique skills."

During the period of the unfortunate pandemic, the idea of introducing a customer-friendly and tech-driven fashion label was indispensable and taking forward the long legacy of Wattamwar's forefathers was inevitable.

ASMIABHA with its vision and through its unique approach will take you on a voyage of Indian heritage that is an amalgamation of cultures from many states woven together. The brand is also amidst launching its first offline outlet in Pune which is going to give its customers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience with many surprises in store.

The brand believes that a part of each one of us wants to explore more every day, and ASMIABHA is here to take its customers on this journey wherein you can count on their style experts to know what's trending and other bits of advice on fashion. The Woven Heritage of India Where Expectations Meet Experience.

For more information, please visit: asmiabha.com.

