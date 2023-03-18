ASPEE Group's Sharad Lallubhai Patel receives Honorary Doctorate from Navsari Agriculture University

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI/PNN): Sharadbhai Lallubhai Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of ASPEE Group, has been awarded the Honorary Doctorate in Agricultural Sciences (Honoris Causa) degree by Navsari Agricultural University. It was the very first Honorary Doctorate in Agricultural Sciences (Honoris Causa) awarded by the University. This honour was conferred on the occasion of the 18th Annual Convocation of Navsari Agricultural University. Governor of Gujarat, Chancellor of the University, and President of the function Acharya Devvrat handed over the Honorary Doctorate in Agricultural Sciences (Honoris Causa) degree to Sharadbhai L. Patel.

Sharad Patel is the elder son of the Late Lallubhai M. Patel, the Founder of ASPEE Group. He graduated from Gujarat University with Mechanical Engineering and obtained his MS degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan, USA. Later, Sharad Patel joined ASPEE as its Production Manager. Eventually, he became Technical Director. And, now he is the Managing Director of the company.

Sharad Patel is a Member of the American Society of Agricultural Engineers and Indian Society of Agricultural Engineering. He is also the founding member of the Plant Protection Association of India and a member of the Plant Protection Equipment Sectional Committee, Bureau of Indian Standards, etc. The Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers has awarded him the Commendation Award for outstanding contribution to the field of Agricultural Engineering. He is a Charter President of Rotary Club of Bombay North-West.



"It is a matter of great honour for me to get this Honorary Doctorate in Agricultural Sciences. I have dedicated my life at ASPEE to leading advancements in the field of agriculture in India. I have tried my best in agricultural education and followed the footstep of my father. I want to convey my deepest thanks for this prestigious Honorary Doctorate to the university and our Governor Acharya Devvrat," says Sharad Patel on this occasion.

Established in 2004, Navsari Agricultural University is a one-of-its-kind agriculture education and farmer welfare university in South Gujarat. Currently, the university has seven colleges under its affiliation, imparting UG, PG, and doctoral degree programmes in the field of agriculture sciences. Besides, it has an extensive reach to the farmers and covers sprawling South Gujarat through its five Krishi Vigyan Kendras and a Sardar Smruti Kendra. It helps in disseminating the latest technologies to the farmers in seven districts of South Gujarat.

By awarding Sharad Patel the Honorary Doctorate, his immense contribution to the field of agricultural advancements in India has been acknowledged and appreciated.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

