Aspee receives the honor of being one of the oldest ISI-Licensed Companies

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI/PNN): Developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Indian Standards Institute or ISI mark on any product carries a paramount significance. It certifies that the manufacturers have followed all the benchmarks and assures the customers that the product is safe to use. In fact, the ISI mark is mandatory for many Indian products, including home appliances, kitchen appliances, baby products, building materials, and many more. Recently, on the occasion of Worlds Standards Day, Aspee Group was awarded for being one of the oldest ISI license holding company.

American Spring & Pressing Works Pvt. Ltd., popularly known for its brand Aspee, was founded by Lallubhai Makanji Patel, an enterprising entrepreneur, in 1946. The firm has been providing innovative sprayers and mechanized farm equipment to Indian farmers for more than 75 years. Since its inception, it has been focused on delivering top-notch products without compromising quality and has been carrying the certification. Moreover, Lallubhai Makanji Patel and his son Sharad L. Patel were members of the ISI committee. Now, Jatinbhai S. Patel, Technical Director of the Aspee Group, is also a member of the same committee.

"Quality has always been our topmost priority. Riding on our constant thrust on R&D and innovation, we are on a mission to bring change to the Indian agriculture industry. Our efficient, effective, and responsible plant care sprayers and accessories come with the ISI mark and its been there since the beginning of Aspee. Moreover, the recognition as one of the oldest ISI license-holding company testifies to the quality of our products," says Jatinbhai S. Patel.



Aspee is also the first company to make sprayers in India as per the specifications of the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, it is the first company to receive ISO 9001:2000 Certification from Det Norske Veritas, Netherlands. ASPEE has also been certified ISO 9001: 2015 by the BSI. It is a member of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), Indian Merchant Chamber (IMC), Bombay Metal Exchange, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, American Society of Agricultural And Biological Engineers (ASABE), Asian Association for Agricultural Engineers (AAAE), Bombay Productivity Council (BPC), National Council of Quality Management (NCQM), and Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers (ISAE).

Aspee is also well-reputed for its exceptional "after-sale services." Moreover, the firm is dedicated to emerging as the global leader in manufacturing plant protection products and continuing to push the industry standard in terms of development, innovation, and customer service.

