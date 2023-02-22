Aspire for multilateralism by balancing domestic aspirations, says Anurag Thakur at G20 event in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka), [India], February 22 (ANI): The second Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting under India's G20 Presidency began on Wednesday in Bengaluru. Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated and addressed the inaugural session of the meeting.

Speaking at the event, Thakur highlighted the need to aspire to the spirit of multilateralism. He also mentioned that there are contentious issues, and the countries need to

balance their domestic aspirations.

"Through these constructive and productive discussions, we can collectively achieve optimal outcomes," Thakur said.

On India's G20 Presidency, he said the theme itself reflects the importance that India places on collaborative efforts to address global challenges.



The theme of India's G20 Presidency -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' -- is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

The deputies' meet will be followed by the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, scheduled to be held during February 24-25 in the same city. The meeting will be jointly chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The meeting will be spread over three sessions, covering issues such as strengthening multilateral development banks to address shared global challenges of the 21st century, financing for resilient, inclusive, and sustainable 'cities of tomorrow', leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains, an official release said earlier.

The sessions will also cover issues related to the global economy, global health, and international taxation, and discussions in the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting are intended to provide a clear mandate for the various workstreams of the G20 Finance Track in 2023.

Also, a number of side events have been planned for the visiting delegates, on subjects such as Digital Public Infrastructure, Policy Perspectives on Crypto Assets, and the role of National Payment Systems in Cross Border Payments on the sidelines of the main meeting. (ANI)

