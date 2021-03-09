Aspiring IT professionals can rejoice as Switch.do provides them with an extensive job portal

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/Public Media Solution): The launch of Switch.do comes as good news for aspirants willing to land a job in the much-coveted IT sector. The online job portal provides them with a unified platform for searching thousands of IT jobs posted by some of the best employers across the globe.

2020 has been a rather disappointing year due to the infamous situation affecting almost every business in the world. The dire need for cutting down costs resulted in many organizations letting their employees go and even shutting their doors. This impacted the lives of thousands of deserving professionals as they couldn't hold on to their jobs and young aspirants struggling to find jobs.

Now that things are slowly getting back to normal, Switch.do aims at helping deserving candidates gain their confidence back by providing them with suitable job opportunities. Chitiz Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Switch.do believes that this initiative will open doors to endless opportunities.



He says, "I understand the pain of not landing a job despite being a deserving candidate. With Switch.do, we ensure that you get a job if you are qualified for it. Moreover, if people are still concerned about the COVID situation, they can rest assured that the IT sector allows professionals to work remotely without letting their work gets affected."



The portal provides job opportunities located in all the major cities of India, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Gurugram. Aspirants can browse jobs related to technologies like Salesforce, Java, Php, Big Data, Fullstack, Python, AWS, RPA, Data Warehouse, DevOps, and many more.

Moreover, the jobs on the portal are listed by some of the biggest names in the Information Technology sector, such as Amazon, Salesforce, Accenture, Google, Deloitte, Apple, Capgemini, Oracle, Techgig, and many more. In case a candidate is not familiar with an employer, a single click will provide them with a brief description of the same, along with details of the jobs posted.

With a simple user interface and AI functionality, Switch.do makes sure that the right candidates are matched with the right job opportunities. All the jobs listed on the platform belong to the latest and the most relevant technologies to keep future IT professionals ahead of the curve.

To know more about the portal and browse through the jobs posted, visit the official website of Switch.do here: https://switch.do/.

Also, the Switch.do App is available for download on Google Play Store.

