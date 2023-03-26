Assam inks MoU with Flybig for intra-state air connectivity

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 25 (ANI): In a further push to intra-state air connectivity, the Assam government inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Big Charter Private Limited ( or Flybig).

Under the signed understanding, a decision was made to operate flights between Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati routes on a daily basis.

Assam has a total of six-to-seven operational airports.

While the flight operations will be in line with the centre's UDAN scheme, the state government will provide viability gap funding to the carrier operator.

The services will give assured connectivity and assured price as the agreement has decided to keep a tab on the pricing as the maximum price has been fixed at Rs 4,000, and any additional prices will be borne by the state.

Managing director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Kumar Padma Pani Bora, on behalf of the state government and the director for Flybig, Sanjay Natavarlal Mandavia, inked the deal.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the MoU with the Flybig will add a new height to intra-state air connectivity.





"The new services will add new momentum to Mohanbari airport at Dibrugarh and Kumbhirgram Airport at Silchar," the Chief Minister's Office said in a release.

The chief minister said that his government is studying the feasibility to replicate the same services in Jorhat and Tezpur.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation's flagship programme, Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), has already completed five years. The first flight was launched in April 2017.

The scheme was initiated in October 2016 with the objective of fulfilling the aspirations of the common citizen, with an enhanced aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in tier II and tier III cities.

The government has approved the 'Revival of unserved and under-served airports' scheme for the revival and development of 100 unserved and under-served airports, helipad and water aerodromes by 2024.

It is an ongoing scheme where bidding rounds are conducted from time to time for covering more destinations or stations and routes. (ANI)

