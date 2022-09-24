Asset Deals gears up for a one-day "Property Carnival" to showcase India's best real estate properties under one roof

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 24 (ANI/GPRC): Asset Deals, an esteemed name in the real estate business, is all set to host Property Carnival, on September 25 at M3M Golfestate. The one-day carnival will go on from 10 am to 10 p.m. and is expected to have the best real estate properties and investment opportunities for customers from all across the country. Asset Deals is proud to have on board some of the renowned names form the industry as their associate developers such as OMAXE, DLF, Royal Greens, Smart World, Puri, Elan and M3M.

Coupled with high-quality service and expert opinion, Asset Deals has been owning the real estate market since the time of its inception. They focus on individual consultant and thorough research that aids in getting the best results for the clients. One of the leading real estate agencies of Gurugram, Asset Deals' newest exhibition of properties "Property Carnival" will allow customers to choose from the varied range and make the best investment for themselves.



The property exhibition promises to have properties ranging from affordable to luxury keeping in mind the interest of the consumers. Expert guidance will be provided to each consumer by Asset Deals to help them choose the right deal.



Viineet Chellani, Founder and CEO of Asset Deals, is all prepared to host this one-of-a-kind experience for consumers. Commenting on the event, Vineet Chellani said, "With 'Property Carnival' we are aiming to bring out the best investment opportunities for our consumers. At Asset Deals we have always focused on providing the best advice and solution to cater to all sorts of needs of our clients. Our team of experienced professionals will guide our clients the right way. Our sincere efforts have always been our yardsticks of success and we aim to continue with such commitment towards our customers."

With 14 years of serving in the industry and a with wide portfolio of satisfied customers, Asset Deals is creating a new milestone in the real estate business.

To know more visit: http://www.assetdeals.in/about.php

