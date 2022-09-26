Assetz Property Group launches 22 & Crest - luxury's new address in West Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/GPRC): Assetz Property Group, one of Bengaluru's premium real estate developers and Oswal Group, has launched 22 & Crest, a luxury housing project in Yeshwanthpur, West Bengaluru. Spread over 1.79 acres and with over 75 per cent open spaces, 22 & Crest houses 134 luxurious 3 BHK apartments in 2 towers of 15 floors each. The project boasts a 71 per cent average floor plan efficiency with unit sizes ranging from 1518 sqft to 2074 sqft. Once completed, Assetz 22 & Crest will be one of Yeshwanthpur's most luxurious residential complexes offering high-rise development with uninterrupted city views.

Located at the epicenter of the city's top social amenities, the project offers the ultimate space for respite and rejuvenation to its residents. Priced from 1.93 Crore onwards, Assetz 22 & Crest is crafted with a well-designed landscape and meticulous planning. Each apartment at the project has been strategically planned with no common walls to offer absolute privacy to its residents. Assetz 22 & Crest will be a benchmark of excellence in innovation, cutting-edge design, technology, construction, and commitment to following global standards. The project will also host over 12 engaging amenities, spread across the property area, catering to all age groups, including two swimming pools, a mini amphitheatre, a multiplay court, a children's play area, and a reading lounge to name a few.

According to Rohit Cariappa, Director - Sales & CRM, Assetz Property Group, "It is our constant endeavour to offer a unique living experience to our customers. We are introducing an unprecedented lifestyle with 22 & Crest and redefining luxury living in Bengaluru. The project is surrounded by the best recreational centres, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions in the vicinity and enjoys superior connectivity with Tumkur Road and Chord Road nearby. Orion Mall, Manipal Hospital, ISKCON Temple, World Trade Center, Indian Institute of Science, Sparsh Hospital, Sheraton Grand Hotel, and Ramaiah Medical College are all within 15 minutes from Assetz 22 & Crest. The homes at 22 & Crest are designed efficiently to fulfill the needs of modern-day homebuyers who are looking for a perfect investment to reward themselves for their hard work".



Talking about the current trend in the real estate sector, Cariappa says, "The Indian real estate sector is witnessing a significant rise in demand for luxury properties. All major cities, including Bengaluru's market have grown rapidly in the current financial year, and we are expecting this trend to continue for the rest of the year. Customers are looking for spacious luxury homes with world-class amenities that would enhance the lifestyle of their families. Leveraging this shift and interest, we have planned our new project 22 & Crest in such a way that it uplifts its residents to the pinnacle of a luxurious lifestyle they have only dreamt of until now."

Established in 2006, Assetz Property Group is one of Bengaluru's leading real estate developers, operating in the residential, commercial, warehousing, and fund management verticals. With a stellar track record of 20+ million sqft developed and under development consisting of 10,000+ units, Assetz has truly pioneered the future of urban development over its 15+ years of experience in the real estate industry.

