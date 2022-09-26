Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023 worth USD 250,000 is now open for nominations from nurses worldwide

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its continued efforts to recognize the contribution of nurses to mankind and to the healthcare community, Aster DM Healthcare has announced the next edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award. The award invites registered nurses from across the world to apply for the award by submitting nomination of their work on the mentioned site directly. Registered nurses can now start applying in their preferred language - English, Mandarin, Hindi, Spanish, French, Arabic or Tagalog via www.asterguardians.com by November 30, 2022.

Nurses can apply in one Primary and up to two Secondary areas of contribution, namely - Patient Care, Nursing Leadership, Nursing Education, Social or Community service and Research or Innovation. The secondary areas of contribution can be optional.

Once the applications are received, it will follow a stringent multi-round review process to be managed by a third-party external agency and an independent jury. Aster has appointed Ernst & Young LLP (EY) as 'Process Advisors' who would ensure due-diligence of applications based on the defined eligibility criteria, evaluation of the entries by an independent panel of experts, and present a list of shortlisted candidates to the Grand Jury. The Grand Jury, consisting of an independent panel of renowned experts will review the shortlisted applications to select the final top 10 nurses. These finalists will then undergo a public voting process and panel discussion with the Grand Jury for the final winner to be determined.

"After the success of the first edition of Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award which saw 24,000 applications coming in from 184 countries, we are going forward with the next edition of the award. I feel that nurses who form the backbone of the healthcare system are under-recognized while they are also overworked and over stressed. While doctors may be the brain of the healthcare system, I feel nurses must receive their due recognition," said Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Nurse Anna Qabale Duba from Kenya who was named the winner of the USD 250,000 Award is now utilizing the opportunity to build a school for children and adult learning in the remote village of Turbi in Kenya. Hailing from the same village she plans to bridge the literacy gap among nomadic rural communities in North Kenya.



