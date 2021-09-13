Aster Institutions : "Creating Breakthrough & Defining Success"

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/Mediawire): The mind once enlightened cannot again become dark and the willingness to learn does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence. Education has the ability to shape one's life in the right direction.

It not only helps in imparting knowledge but also develops the powers of reasoning and judgment and prepares a person to face challenges in life.

V K Sharma, the Chairman & Managing Director of Aster Institutions, is a great visionary and understands the true meaning of 'education'. He graduated from Bhagat Singh College of Commerce, New Delhi and acquired a degree in law from Delhi University. Since he belongs to a humble background and is a self-made man, he believes that education and knowledge is the best tool for the growth of the human society. He is extremely innovative, imaginative and open-minded. As a visionary leader, he has always been adept towards 'out of the box' creative solutions to turn setbacks to success. Therefore he decided to serve the society at large and came up with a noble cause thus pioneering into the field of education with the first-ever school in 1994 at Mayur Vihar, New Delhi.

Aster is known for believing in 'learning by doing'. Knowledge is imparted by integrating various subjects with art, music, sports and theatre. The institution dreams big and provides holistic education to its pupils by giving them an environment to grow intellectually, artistically, aesthetically, athletically and morally. The sprawling campuses of Aster have lush green environment which adds to a complete learning outcome.



The USP of Aster Institution is coalescence of tradition with modernity. Aster provides to the best of it's ability by giving children a sound foundation and a head start by instilling right values.It inculcates the 21st century life skills and believes competence and creativity to be the best outcome of learning experiences. Aster Institution has world class curriculum which is dynamic and holistic in nature. On one hand it gives wings to budding talents by preparing them for IITs, NIITs, Olympiads etc. and on the other hand provides a platform for being selected at the national and international levels in cricket, football and various other sports. Apart from this Aster Institutions focuses on Extra-curricular activities by conducting various inter school competitions at different branches. Several workshops are held within the school for students and teachers to keep them abreast with the latest teaching and learning strategies for the best of learning outcomes.





Aster has carved a niche for itself in the field of academics with noteworthy results in class X and XII boards every year. Aster has proved itself in the field of sports too. It has won the ISCPL(Inter School Cricket Premier League) trophy by defeating School level Cricket Teams from all over the world like South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and etc. The school has been winner in North Zone CBSE Football Cluster Tournament and runners up in CBSE National Football Tournament (Both Under 17 & Under 19) Aster Institutions has provided great stars to the country like Divyansh Joshi(Cricket U-19, India Team/UP Ranji Camp), Sheena Saraf (Ranji Team, J&K), Bhupender Singh (Selected for ISL Football Premier League), Ginni (National Medalist in Kickboxing) and Aradhya Rajput (National level Champion in Roller Skating). Madhav Kaushik and Dhruv Jurel from Aster Public School Cricket Academy Greater Noida have been selected in UP Ranji Trophy Team Camp this year.



The school envisages children to apply a constructive approach and provide ample opportunities for innovative and experiential learning. Today, 'Aster Institution',an umbrella term for a chain of Schools and a College of Education has become a brand in itself. The journey of Aster Institutions has been remarkable. The long expedition started with Aster Public School, Mayur Vihar in the year 1994 followed by Aster Public School, Greater Noida in the year 2002.

Thereafter Aster College of Education was added in the year 2004. It further grew in leaps and bounds with Aster Public School, Noida Extension(2013), White Lotus International School, Surat (2015), La Creme playschool, Greater Noida (2018)Aster Public School and La Creme playschool, KP-5 Greater Noida West(2020). The institution is a family in itself where all the educators, students and parents work for the holistic development of the children through sincere devotion, dedication and commitment.

With a steady vision and mission in mind and a belief that 'change is constant", the institution is galloping ahead to face all future challenges with the best of infrastructure, an excellent team of trained teachers, cooperative parents and of course a prominent and illustrious flagship.

