Astraberry launches the latest range of Acai berry Bio Hyaluronate Skin Care Products

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ivia Beaute Pvt. Ltd., Along with its flagship brand 'Astaberry', recently launched its new range of Acai Berry Bio Hyaluronate products. This modern-day product comes in a variety of ranges packed with the goodness of Acai Beery and Bakuchiol. Inspired by age-old Indian Ayurveda and formulated with modern-day science, the effort is to create a one-stop - solution for all personal care needs.

Infused with Acai berry and Bakuchiol, the products are known to be vegan and eco-friendly. Acai berry is loaded with antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins to boost collagen production and fight free radicals. Some significant benefits from these berries are pigmentation control, hydration of skin, healthy hair, reduction of oxidative damage, acne control, and slowing aging. Bakuchiol is considered to be a natural retinol known to keep the skin young and maintain its elasticity and firmness. Apart from this, it is also effective in improving skin texture and lessening skin irritation. These two nature-based ingredients have been heavily used by skincare products recently.

Achal Arya, Director, Ivia Beaute Pvt. Ltd., says, "Skincare is a daily ritual and should be followed to keep the skin healthy. It needs to be pampered with the goodness of nature and that's what the essence of this Acai Berry Hyaluronate range offers. Our products are enriched with Indian Ayurveda, modern formulations, and distinct fragrances."

Astraberry skincare range includes products like Acaiberry Bio Hyaluronate Face Serum, Foaming Face Wash, Night Cream, Undereye Gel, Face Toner, and Sleeping Gel Mask. The numerous products combined with Bakuchiol and Acai berries add extra care to the regime. This unique range from Astraberry is known to use subtle fragrances. Along with this, the crafted packaging adds to the products' sensory feel, making the experience even more enjoyable and satisfying.

Astraberry with its dedicated in-house R&D team of experts, has developed a complete range of skincare. The product innovation helps lighten the skin texture, making it luminous and plum. "The company plans to double down on its growth strategy, adding more brands by the end of the current fiscal and aims to become Rs. 200 crores by the end of 2023 FY," adds Achal Arya, Director, Ivia Beaute Pvt. Ltd.



Astaberry is a Conscious, Socially Responsible, and Environment-friendly brand based on principles of Ayurveda and natural science. Their carefully created formulations make you look naturally beautiful. Subtle fragrances and crafted packaging designs add to the products' sensory feel, making your Me-time more enjoyable and satisfying. Made from natural, fresh, and pure ingredients vibrating with eternal Life force, Astaberry is formulated with ancient Ayurvedic wisdom. Invoking the senses with efficient outcomes, our genuinely herbal products work wonderfully on all skin types.

One does not get beautiful hair or skin overnight; it only comes by following a strict regimen where you spend time taking care of yourself. Astaberry makes your journey simple, enjoyable, and fruitful by providing natural formulations that work.

Their products are inspired by Ayurveda and formulated using the best ingredients from India and Europe. A growing Brand that started its journey in 2005, today Astaberry is sold across the country in all major retail stores and used by over 30,000 beauty professionals in salons and across 13 countries, with a milestone sale of over 7 million units in 2020.

