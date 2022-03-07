Asynchronous voice-based social platform Swell launches 3.0 version upgrade, introduces auto text snippets for "conversation browsing"

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Swell, the first asynchronous voice-based social platform that launched in India mid-last year, has rolled out its 3.0 version upgrade today.

The upgrade witnesses a host of innovative feature changes that aims to make audio based social networking more immersive and appealing. It uses AI based automatic text snippets, inline image rendering, Swell tiles and more to create a "conversation browsing" experience, where users can explore an audio conversation in a non-linear fashion, quickly jumping to portions and speakers that are of interest to them.

The update also solves the problem of audio content discovery by creating Station home pages which showcase trending conversations and top speakers on various topics.

In addition, the new avatar of the Swell logo further emphasizes upon the brand's commitment to keeping audio and the human voice front and center.





Commenting on the Swell 3.0 launch, Sudha K Varadarajan, Co-founder & CEO, Swell, said, "Audio is no longer a second class citizen. It used to be something you listened to when you were actually doing something else; like listening to a podcast when commuting, listening to radio or music when doing chores at home and so on. But today, people are enjoying the human, healthy and authentic format that audio brings to social networking. With Swell 3.0, we have tried to elevate this experience. We have strategically crafted our interface in a manner that users can find engaging, even if they have a few moments. And we continue to reinforce the core value of the platform that lies in letting users 'Be Themselves'; an agenda that ensures that users are always surrounded by friendly voices. A user can post their thoughts and opinions without fear because the replies that they get are also thoughtful and authentic."

Being one of the early entrants in the social audio market, Swell garnered ample traction and aims to boost its convenience operations by incorporating the insights it gained upon learning how its users interacted with audio content. The upgrade allows users to quickly discover hidden gems and myriad voices that otherwise get lost in a monolithic audio format. The app can also be enjoyed in public places where one cannot play audio, using snippets to quickly catch up on various conversations or bookmarking them for listening later. Users can also hit "play all" on any list of Swells and just sit back and relax and listen - whether it is an audio station on Mental Wellness, insightful interviews with leading politicians, or Swells about #LoveInTheTimeOfCovid.

Swell has recently been consistently in the news, for the meaningful conversations that are being nurtured on the platform. It reflects a new India where the youth care for the issues that actually matter and are voicing their opinions without inhibition. Some recent trending topics are the Russia-Ukraine crisis, cyber-bullying, school student suicide, the Hijab controversy, student mental wellness and so on.

Started in San Francisco by Silicon Valley based entrepreneurs Sudha Varadarajan and Arish Ali, Swell launched at SXSW in 2021 and in India, shortly after that. It is the first asynchronous voice-based social platform in India. The asynchronous nature of the platform not only makes it easier for listeners to catch up whenever they want but also improves the quality of the conversation by allowing for prior prep.

Conversations on Swell are nuanced, thoughtful, and imperfect to promote authenticity, safety, and relatability in social networking. Every post on Swell is up to 5 min of audio and can have links and photos. Swell follows a no ad-based business model to prioritize user experience and monetization will be driven by offering premium tools and Swellcasts.

Video - https://youtu.be/vG5KMvBJ6vY

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

