At Chandigarh University, multiple scholarships worth crores of rupees help talented and meritorious students overcome the barrier of weaker economic situation

There is no dearth of talent in India; however, often the most talented, most brilliant students are unfortunately not able to reach the zenith of success they deserve, because of their not-so-good economic condition.

To ensure that no student with potential and talent is devoid of higher education because of their financial situation, Chandigarh University has been making exemplary efforts ever since inception, in the form of continuing scholarships as well as special financial aid packages to such students.

Since day one of coming into existence, Chandigarh University has been working tirelessly in its mission of ensuring higher education for every talented person and every brilliant mind. Started with a couple of schemes, Chandigarh University today provides a large number of scholarships to the aspirants, with its flagship scholarship scheme CUCET only offering financial aid worth Rs 45 Crore in 2022.

The CUCET--Chandigarh University Common Entrance Test is the flagship National Level Entrance cum Scholarship test of the University, conceived to motivate and reward talent amongst Indian youth and offers a golden chance for the student community to earn up to 100 per cent scholarship worth Rs 45 crores for the year 2022.

This is a very unique scholarship scheme, which while ensuring the access to higher education for every student especially meritorious and economical weaker section of the society, also offers unparalleled flexibility to the students undertaking the exam.

The CUCET not only helps such students but also rewards the talent from all spheres, on the basis of quality and merit without any discrimination. While the CUCET is mandatory for admission in Engineering, Law, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Nursing and MBA courses, it is a great opportunity for the students seeking admission in other courses as well for it makes the students eligible to grab academic scholarship up to 100 per cent in the course of their choice.

Speaking of the unique features, the CUCET is an online exam and can be taken on a computer or a smart phone. CUCET personalises the exam based on subjects related to the field of students, such as Arts, Commerce, Medical and Non-Medical students even as it offers flexibility to the students to select a time slot of their choice, from the comfort of their homes.

After registration, a student can take the exam 3 times, to improve his or her score while the result of the test will be shared with the students on the next day of taking the exam. Students will be given scholarship offer within 24 hours of them taking the exam.

A complete 100 per cent scholarship will be provided to the students scoring 90 per cent or more marks in the CUCET. Students who score between 80-90 marks will be provided 50 per cent scholarship, those scoring between 70-70.99 marks will be provided 40 per cent scholarship, those scoring between 60-60.99 marks will be provided 30 per cent scholarship, those scoring between 50-50.99 marks will be provided 25 per cent scholarship, while those scoring 40-49.99 marks will be given 15 per cent scholarship.

Since its inception, Chandigarh University has provided scholarships to more than 79,000 students. In the year 2022 alone, as many as 15,000 students benefited from the scholarships under the CUCET, so far.

This is however, not all. Chandigarh University has started various scholarship schemes for the talented and meritorious students so that no talented student is restrained from getting quality education, such as Merit based scholarships for Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate students, single girl child scholarship, scholarships for wards of Defence & Para-Military Forces, Teachers Ward Scholarship, Sports Excellence Scholarship and others.

Under Merit Scholarships, for Engineering Courses Scholarship based on JEE (Mains - All India Rank) maximum 5 per cent of total intake seats in each Course are offered under the scheme and also 20 to 100 per cent scholarship is being provided in semester fee for engineering courses. 10 per cent seats have been reserved for students taking admission in MBA and 10 to 50 per cent relaxation on semester fee has been given to students who have secured good marks in CUCET (SET) examination, whereas 10 to 25 percent concession is being given to the students who have secured good marks in MAT, CMAT, ATMA and XAT examinations (MAT, CMAT, ATMA and XAT).

Apart from this, 10 percent of seats are being reserved for the students, seeking admission in graduate programs after class 12th, while students securing 80 to 100 per cent marks in class XII are being given 10 to 50 per cent scholarship in semester fees; 10 per cent of seats have been reserved for students enrolled in Diploma LEET courses, while 10 to 50 per cent relaxation in semester fee has been given for students securing good marks, and 10 to 50 per cent scholarship is being provided to the students enrolling in post-graduation courses on the basis of their graduation marks; 100 per cent scholarship is provided by Chandigarh University to the top 10 awardees in NCSC (National Children's Science Congress), while 10 per cent scholarship is given to students with CGPA marks of 9.5 and above, while 20 per cent scholarship is being provided to orphan children and 10 per cent scholarship to single girl child and girl siblings on annual course fee.



Recognizing the services and sacrifices rendered by the soldiers of the country, Chandigarh University is running the Armed Forces Education Welfare Scheme of 15 crores for the children of brave soldiers, under which students will get a special 10 to 15 percent academic fee per semester. The scheme covers categories of Army, Navy, Air Force, Paramilitary Forces, BSF, Widows of Martyred Soldiers and Ex-Servicemen.

The Covid-19 Warriors Scholarship Scheme has been started by Chandigarh University to honor the real veterans fighting the epidemic in the country, under which a scholarship of Rs 5 crore is being given to the children of Covid-19 warriors. Under this scholarship scheme doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, housekeeping staff of hospitals, police personnel of all Indian states, paramilitary force, media personnel and sanitation workers have been included.

Working tirelessly in the midst of this crisis, these employees are trying to keep everyone safe by risking their lives. Under the COVID 19 Warriors Scholarship Scheme, 10 per cent seats in all Under-graduate and Post-graduate programs offered by Chandigarh University will be reserved for children of Covid Warriors and students under this category are entitled to 10 per cent rebate in the academic fees.

The University is doing all efforts to felicitate the next generation of sports-persons who could be the future medal winners for the country. Chandigarh University Under Major Dhyan Chand Sports Scholarship Scheme, providing 100 per cent rebate in academic fees to the players representing the country at the international level and students who bring medals for the university at the national level.

In addition to this hostel fee waiver, diet charges and free of cost coaching would also be offered to these students. Apart from this, 40 to 100 percent exemption in academic fees is provided along with monthly diet to the players who have won medals for the university in All India Inter University and State-Zone level competitions.

Under the Sports Scholarship Scheme, 5 percent seats in each course have been reserved for sportsperson students, while a special budget of Rs 2.5 crore per annum has been reserved for talented sportspersons.

Chandigarh University has started a scholarship of Rs 1 crore for Para-Olympic athletes from the year 2021. Under Tikaram Sports Scholarship, special scholarship will be provided to para-athletes participating in Paralympic Games. Apart from this, 25 seats under sports category would be reserved for the Para-Athletes who would be eligible for academic scholarship up to 100 per cent, free hostel accommodation, special diet & training allowances.

The students of Chandigarh University have brought laurels to the university by achieving various achievements in the fields of academic, industry, research and research and placement and as a result, Chandigarh University is one of the top educational institutions of the country.

Teachers have an important contribution behind the success of the students and in view of this, to honor these special services of the teachers of the state, a special scholarship scheme has been given by the Chandigarh University, under which 5 percent seats are reserved for the children of teachers. while 10 percent relaxation is being given in the total annual educational fees.

Apart from giving 50 percent scholarship to the children/spouses of the staff working in the university, 10 percent scholarship is being provided for single girl child and 10 to 20 percent for orphan children.

Besides, Chandigarh University also extends the facility of education loans through nationalized and private sector banks for the benefit of the students. The university has tie up with HDFC, SBI, UCO Bank, PNB, ICICI and Axis Bank.

A simple system has been set up to provide education loan through government approved website 'Vidyalakshmi'. No security or guarantee is required for loans up to Rs 7.50 lakh while Single window facility is available for loan processing and approval.

At Chandigarh University, loans are being sanctioned within limited time with faster process, prompt service and less documents. The entire process of your education loan will be completed before admission. Female candidates will get special discount of 0.5 per cent interest rate while facility of free tax benefits is provided under section 80E (India Tax Act) of ITAI.

