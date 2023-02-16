At just concluded UP Investors Summit, about 9,000 MoUs inked in MSME sector

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Of the 19,000 MoUs signed by the Uttar Pradesh Government at the recently concluded three-day Global Investors Summit 2023 here, about 9,000 belong to the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, according to an official statement.



The investors' summit which came to a close last Sunday was the flagship investment summit of the Yogi Adityanath Government. The mega event is aimed to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships, it said.



Against the target of Rs 1.25 lakh crore set for the MSME sector through the summit, the state government has signed 8,829 MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore with investors, which is close to 110 per cent of the given target, the government stated in a release.



"It is worth mentioning here that as many as 95 lakh MSME units are currently registered in the state and this number is set to increase significantly with these investment deals achieved by the Yogi Government," the release said.





In the run-up to the summit, the state government held roadshows and meetings with investors in various countries and states as well as in divisions and districts within the state, itsaid.



As per the release, as many as 6,212 MoUs have been signed under MSME whose investment amount is less than Rs 10 crore.



Among others, a total of 8,708 MoUs have been signed for investments up to Rs 50 crore and through this, a total investment of Rs 105,242 crore will be made in the state. (ANI)



