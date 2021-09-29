At the forefront of quality healthcare

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/Mediawire): Sree Balaji Medical College & Hospital (SBMCH) in Chrompet, Chennai, offers world-class, patient-centric treatment at affordable costs.

The state-of-the-art super specialty hospital has one of the largest intensive care facilities with approximately 60 ICU beds to offer life saving care to critical care patients and a neonatal intensive care unit with best in class infrastructure and technology to treat severely premature children.

Sree Balaji Medical College & Hospital, established in 2000, is a private, non-profit, self-financing medical Institution, pledged to the service of the community, catering to the healthcare needs of the people in general and especially to the needy, underprivileged, suffering section of society in particular. It is approved by National Medical Commission, Ministry of Health and Family welfare, Govt. of India, New Delhi.



Strategically located in Chrompet, Sree Balaji Medical College & Hospitalis easily accessible even for people from other states or districts as it is just a stone's throw away from the Chennai InternationalAirport and Chrompet Railway Station and Bus Stand. Set amidst salubrious surroundings, the hospital is thoughtfully designed to ensure optimum patient comfort and care. Sree Balaji Medical College & Hospitaloffers superlative infrastructure, cutting edge technology and modern state-of-the-art facilities.

The healthcare hub offers comprehensive services with a host of departments covering medical specialities like Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pathology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, Pharmacology, Pediatrics, Community Medicine, Anesthesiology & Pain Clinic, ENT & Head Neck Surgery, Ophthalmology, General Medicine, General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Psychiatry, Chest & TB, Dermatology, Causality (Accident & Emergency Medicine), Radiology & Imaging Sciences, Cardiac Care Centre, Urology & Nephrology, Neuro Surgery, Neurology and Surgical Gastroenterology.



Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital has the required expertise and first-class resources to achieve the very highest standards of healthcare. The hospital has a dedicated team of doctors to meet all the needs of patients. Supported by the experience of professionally qualified and competent specialized doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, the hospital is well recognized for its high-end diagnostic capabilities and undertakes complex surgeries.

The hospital employs highly qualified doctors and staff, each possessing considerable expertise and experience across varied disciplines. Most consultants and surgeons are veterans in their respective fields. Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital is committed to updating and training staff in order to provide the best standard of service to ensure patient satisfaction.



Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital is an important node in the Telemedicine network. This enables patients from urban or rural areas of any parts of the country to have the benefits of the world class medical consultation and post-treatment reviews without undergoing the inconvenience and expense of long distance travel.

The hallmark of Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital is its distinctive patient care epitomized by a friendly approach, family atmosphere and personalized care. An effective amalgam of the attention given by the experienced consultants, tender loving care of the trained nursing staff and the efficient support provided by the paramedical and technical personnel, that has resulted in patient care and comfort of international standards.

Being a well established teaching hospital in Chennai, Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital runs many training programs to create next generation medical professionals, backed by latest in scientific evidence, medical knowledge and clinical thinking. Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital has created centers of excellence that provide focused expertise of unparalleled quality.



Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital is committed to offer quality healthcare to the society and seeks to remove barriers of accessibility and affordability especially for those who are socially and economically deprived.

Prioritising the needs of patients, the round the clock human, medical and infrastructural services ensure constant comfort and quick recovery.

Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital takes pride in being associated with Times Business Awards 2021, Chennai, as Healthcare Partner.

For more details, e-mail: sbmc_h@yahoo.com or call +91 44 2241 5603 / 2241 5604

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

