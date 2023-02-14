Athachi Group showcases 'Trust Nature' initiative to Union Ministers; The 'Trust Nature' philosophy is akin to Yoga to the world

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): The senior management team of Athachi Group, a diversified business group headquartered in Palakkad, Kerala, with nature close to its heart across its operations in India and the UAE, met the Union Ministers recently in the capital and presented its 'Trust Nature™' initiative to them.

The Athachi 'Trust Nature™' philosophy is rooted in the ancient cow-centric farming methods of India that includes Vrikshayurveda, Vedic Farming, Rishi Krishi, among other nature-friendly agricultural practices.

The Athachi team, led by Mr Raju N Subramanian, Chairman of Athachi Group, and Dr Vishwanath N Subramanian, Managing Director of Athachi Group, met Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and Labour & Employment, Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ayush, and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, and held discussions on the 'Trust Nature™' philosophy.

The science of providing medical care to vegetations based on Vrikshayurveda was prevalent in ancient India. Adhering to these centuries-old farming practices of India, the Athachi Group has developed and implemented a unique farming method in its own farms located in the Palakkad Gap between the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, in the middle of Western Ghats - one of the geological wonders of the world.

Called 'More than Organics™', the method has also taken cues from the best farming practices of the world such as Dabholkar, Miyawaki, Pranic, Permaculture, Bio Dynamic and Biodiverse. Indian farmers have forgotten the unique farming methods of the nation, which emphasizes on timeliness - from sowing, ploughing to harvesting. Also, practical knowledge such as cow-centric farming and Vrikshayurveda are India's intellectual property.

Hailing Athachi's 'Trust Nature™' initiative for reviving and disseminating India's ancient farming methods across the world, the Union Ministers also exuded confidence that this initiative will be adapted universally, as it is the need of the hour.

In his comments, Raju Subramanian said, "The Athachi Trust Nature™ initiative is a powerful stream of thought originating from the principle that nature alone has remedies for all challenges faced by humankind. A philosophy which is a prerequisite in today's modern world. Like Yoga, the world will wholeheartedly welcome and implement our Trust Nature™ and Vrikshayurveda philosophy. We appreciate the support and interest shown by the Union Ministers to our efforts and to our unique farming methodology."

Adding further, Dr Vishwanath N Subramanian said: "Originally, dairy farms were part of the agricultural farms in India. Panchagavya, which is essentially made up of five substances obtained from cow, is an elixir that promotes not just the health and growth of plants but also breathes life into soil. We could disseminate the science of linking agriculture to dairy farming to many developed nations that are ahead of India in dairy farming, but still depend upon chemical fertilizers that harm the soil and every living organism on it. Trust Nature™ is the mantra the world needs today to get rid of this menace. The Union Ministers have shown keenness to participate with Athachi's initiatives in the preservation of Mother Nature."

The Athachi Group has been holding discussions regularly with the Centre and the State governments on various initiatives including the 'Trust Nature™'. The Group, which has an airline financing services arm in Dubai, is all set to launch a nationwide campaign on disseminating the 'Trust Nature™' philosophy.

