Athflex rolls out its exclusive range of performance-cum-leisure wear

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 27 (ANI/PNN): Athflex, India's favorite athleisure brand, has recently rolled out its extensive range of performance wear, which comfortably doubles up as leisure wear too. So, serving both purposes, these specialized clothing is well suited for the athletes and the conditioning community.

Answering the call of stylish fitness enthusiasts In order to suit the evolving lifestyle needs of consumers, Athflex experiments with a wide range of fabrics in casual and sportswear ranging from cotton, linen, polyester, and rayon that suit the requirement of every individual. The brand specializes in creating sweat-absorbent outfits so that you have a concentrated mindset while initiating those fitness moves.

The athleisure wave is picking up in India, and with the pandemic, fitness has come on the radar. Gone are the days when athleisure was only about comfort. Today, brands are answering varied calls of consumers and incorporating technology and innovation to make their portfolio efficient, affordable, and lifestyle friendly.



When commenting on the growth strategies for the brand Andrew Leo, Founder, Athflex, comments, "Winning customer's trust by giving them quality clothing is our foremost plan. We have painstakingly worked towards making this possible from day 1. With each new launch, we try to perfect our product line further and make it more customer-worthy. Our entire range of products is curated, keeping fitness enthusiasts and their body types in mind. We want to become India's own brand for athletes, which is affordable and offers variety, and is stylish too. The best part of our growth journey has been that we have been endorsed by real people, and that has given us confidence and helped us know that we are doing it all right".

Athflex was also born out of a need. Athflex manufactures breathable sports clothing made up of spandex, polypropylene, wool, and polyester blend. "Winter sports activity needs you to be warm and sweat-free. Hence, we create special winter-based sportswear that is breathable and evaporates sweat immediately. Even if you are involved in heavy workouts and don't get enough time to wipe up your body, our skin-friendly range of athleisure wear would spontaneously take care of you," Andrew added. Their entire manufacturing is done in India, and Andrew and his team are experimenting with manufacturers to launch a seamless range for women real soon. What sets Athflex ahead of the others in the category is its competitive pricing and the brand's ability to retain international quality made within a reasonable price bracket.

Technology implementation is no longer a hard task today, and unlike before, there are numerous affordable tools that can be implemented to make processes streamlined. Taking technology to its credit, the brand is further enhancing its growth potential and its customer journeys. From order processing to customer feedback and even tapping the existing customer with new offers, the brand solely depends on sophisticated technology-oriented tools and applications and has automated several of its processes for further growth.

Focused on men at the moment, the brand is always looking for ways to make its craft more acceptable and comfortable. In their quest, they are ready with some new launches of oversized polo tees. But the journey to becoming India's favorite has just started, and its growing community of patrons is a witness to this story in the making!

