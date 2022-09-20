Athos Edusolutions to conduct national-level principal's conclave in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/PNN): After the grand success of the Pune Chapter of Mimamsa: A Principal's Conclave, Pune-based Athos Edusolutions will conduct the Mumbai Chapter of Mimamsa on September 24 in Mumbai in association with Thane Palghar Sahodaya School Complex.

The one-day event will be held at Radisson Blu, Andheri, Mumbai. More than 200 school principals, directors, and founders from across 20 cities of Maharashtra and other states have confirmed their participation. This chapter of Mimamsa is a significant opportunity for all participants and partners to connect and converse with top educationists around Maharashtra & other states.

Athos has confirmed that along with school leaders, educational-thought leaders from various educational & ed-Tech organizations like - ITM Group of Institutions, Shobhas World of Learning, Classklap, Teachmint, Silica Institute - Your Design Career Guide, Eduvate, Muvin, Blix Education, Prodigy, Neverskip, Robokid and STEMROBO are same reputed name participating in this conclave.

The theme for the Mumbai Chapter of Mimamsa is 'will be addressing the current challenges faced by the schools in implementing various aspects of NEP 2020.'



Speaking about the initiative, Somyaranjan Dass, Founder of Athos Edusolutions, said, "It will be a first-of-a-kind conclave in Mumbai. The city hasn't seen anything of this scale yet."

Open House Panel discussion & The Mimamsa school awards will be the main attraction of this event, consisting of more than 20 award categories. Mimamsa School Awards aims to felicitate schools that have stood out for their contributions in the field of education. Awards will be presented as per the nominations done by the Schools, City & Zone Wise.

Naveen Rai, Co-founder of Athos Edusolutions, says, "NEP implementation is the need of the hour for the schools, and through this conclave, we are getting Ed-tech firms and schools under one roof to discuss the synergies they can have to go forward."

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

