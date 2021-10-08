Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts founder, Salil Panigrahi honoured with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2021

Mumbai, Maharashtra, [India], October 8(ANI/NewsVoir): At an event held in Male, Maldives, Salil Panigrahi, the Founder of hospitality group Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts was bestowed with the "Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award" for 2021. The event was attended by industry leaders, local politicians and core members of the Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts team. The award was given, in recognition of Panigrahi's meaningful contribution to the development of Maldives tourism, as well as for being a distinctive entrepreneur who has made an impact with his philosophy of 'Joy of Giving'. This unique mantra reflects his perspective of heartfelt hospitality that revolves around being people-centric and genuine in its approach.

On receiving this prestigious honour, Salil Panigrahi expressed, "We started Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts with the underlying vision inherent in our mission to share the "joy of giving". It has been the most fulfilling experience to see the group grow to six beautiful resorts and a family of happy and satisfied guests, with two new openings lined up for January 2022. Receiving this award is a validation of the original vision for the company."

With six functioning resorts in the Maldives, two upcoming in January 2022 and with the group currently exploring development opportunities in India, Salil's accomplishments are definitely something all Indians can be proud of.



Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is a dynamic and fast-growing 'Indian Ocean Hospitality Brand'. Set in some of the most beautiful Maldivian islands, the group operates five Best in Class resorts ranging from Luxury to Classic properties in two sub-brands, COLOURS OF OBLU and By Atmosphere. The crown jewel of their portfolio is the uber lux brand, THE OZEN COLLECTION comprising two resorts in the Maldives.

