Attention music lovers! Darrpan Bangejaa to make Season 2 of OG Studio

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/ATK): Who doesn't love listening to songs? There might barely be any person who isn't fascinated by the soothing sound of music. But, currently, the songs aren't up to par, and if you feel the same way, then wait! You don't need to stress about it anymore. Music producer Darrpan Bangejaa has exciting news to share.

The producer is also the founder of Music 24 Records, which launched a unique music property called 'OG Studio.' The songs released under this label were utterly unique and gave peace to the soul and mind. We bet you've heard and loved the songs from the OG Studio. Don't you want more of them? Well, now you can! Darrpan Bangejaa has confirmed that he will soon bring to us Season 2 of this amazing music property with more heart-touching songs. Isn't that great news?

The producer mentioned that either it will be named OG Studio Season 2 or Music 24 Records only, but the stunning collection of soulful music is sure to come just like before.



Here's what Darrpan Bangejaa says: "We are so blessed to have an audience like you, who shower our every project with extreme love. Seeing the success of OG Studio Season 1, we are now planning to bring that same energy and music again in Season 2. I hope you will have a great time."

While in the previous season, they had songs sung by eminent and talented singers like Salman Ali, Aditya Narayan, Pratibha Sigh Baghel, and Divya Kumar, we just cannot wait to see what this new season has in store for us!

Darrpan Bangejaa is the brainchild of multiple ventures and has entertained people with different types of content from multiple niches. He has released numerous amazing music videos featuring leading artists. He has worked on many hit music videos in the past, like Disco Wali Raat, Mushkurana Tera, Janaza, and many more.

Besides these, he also owns a construction company called 24 High Business Park. The producer also has many upcoming Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos, and he is also producing a Malayalam film titled Live which stars Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya Prakash Varrier. The film is being directed by two-time National Award winner VK Prakash. We wish him good luck on these and hope all his projects achieve success.

