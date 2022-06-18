"Augmont Gold For All" dedicates an ode to Fathers in their new campaign #SoneKaSona on this Father's day!

New Delhi [India] June 17 (ANI/ATK): Augmont Gold For All, India's No: 1 Gold Platform, trusted by millions of customers is a single-stop destination for all. A valued metal since time, Gold's inherent qualities as a liquid asset has played a significant role in its exceedingly strong performance in recent decades and is a personal favourite form of investment for all individuals. To simplify the process and provide assistance in all things related to gold, Augmont Gold For All provides a fully integrated gold ecosystem including Digi Gold, Gold SIP, Finance against Gold and purchase of Gold and Silver Jewellery on Spot and even on EMI basis.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Augmont released an informative social-experiment short documentary starring fathers from all walks of life addressing their need to invest in Gold SIPs. Based on a social experiment interviewing an author like Akshat Gupta - popular and best seller author of "The Hidden Hindu"; a corporate professional, single-father, and a middle-class father, the chronicle showcases how fathers across professions and pay scales have benefitted by investing in the lucrative yellow metal. Author like Akshat Gupta, best seller Author - The Hidden Hindu has also been one of the respondent in the social experiment.

The depreciating value of cash can keep one at risk during inflation, however having adequate investments in Gold through Gold SIP, and DIGI Gold can reduce it by a huge margin owing its low-interest rates, long-term returns and negative-yielding debt. A safe investment at present, it also holds the power to secure your future and help in unprecedented financial difficulties. Besides, this precious metal is super easy to buy and sell since it's always in demand owing to its stability in price even during times of crisis.



"A symbol of wealth and prestige, Gold's beyond a precious ornament. It's a robust investment for wealth accumulation and protection against unprecedented financial difficulties. Known to have saved many in financial needs, Gold is an exceptional investment and we wanted to share its benefits through pragmatic stories of real-life Fathers on Father's Day." said Ketan Kothari, Director of Augmont

Moreover, Augmont Gold For All is a platform encompassing everything from refining to retailing of Gold offering Gold SIPs, EMI Gold , Digi Gold , Jewellery on Spot and Gold loans alongside an option to sell your old Gold against instant cash of highest value (per gram of Gold). It is also one of the leading refiners in India with state-of-the-art refining process. The platform gives easy access for the customers to purchase gold coins and gold jewellers can buy online through the app or website. Augmont Gold For All is trusted across the industry by jewellers and financial institutions.

Augmont Gold For All is India's largest completely integrated gold ecosystem encompassing refining to retailing. Augmont Gold For All is one of the leading refiners in India with state-of-the-art refining process. While almost all the gold that is mined in India is refined by us, we also import Gold Dore bars from across the world. And we produce the finest quality bars and coins. The Gold, Silver bars and coins that we produce are sold online through the award winning, world's biggest physical SPOT (Spot Precious-metals Online Trading) Platform.

Augmont's SPOT prices are India's benchmark prices in the jewellers professional market since its inception in 2008. Augmont Gold For All is among the top 100 companies in India ( as per Dun & BradStreet). Augmont's SPOT platform was awarded as the best platform year-on-year.

https://www.augmont.com/

Campaign Link - https://youtu.be/b1VyQtZYyr4

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)