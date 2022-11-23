Aura Productions & Batbricks7 launched Mr, Miss and Mrs India Season -4 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/GPRC): After the successful third season of Aura Fashion Week in Goa in March 2021, the fashion extravaganza is back with a bang. Another season of Batbricks7 Aura Mr, Miss & Mrs India season 4 and Batbricks7 Aura fashion week season4 is going to be held in The Leela ambience convention centre, Delhi in December.

While the fashion week will have the top designers showcase their designs on the ramp, the beauty pageant will provide a platform for the young models. Aura Production is committed to the cause of the society through creative expressions manifested in Fashion shows, Art galleries, Art Festivals, Art and Literature and other creative geniuses. Aura productions was founded on the belief that creating great moments should be easy, fun, effective, and for everyone. This time aura productions joined with Batbricks7 as a title sponsor which deals in sports news service provide in the specialization of cricket, soccer, and basketball and they provide live score and match reports.



Auditions for the pageant started online recently and now, the contestants will be shortlisted through ground auditions. About 100 contestants will be shortlisted. The jury for the grand event will be announced in the coming weeks which will include several celebrities and MTV Splitsvilla contestants. Aura Productions has also signed up popular model-actor Prince Narula for their upcoming event. Show Director Kapil Gauhri has Conceptualized , Directed & Choreographed Fashion Shows, Brand Launches, Corporate Event & Beauty pageants across India & Abroad that have left an incredible mark on those who were privileged to experience his magical touch .Sandeep Singh, Karan batra Wrickie Angrish, Khushi Chauhan

Rosy Ahluwalia are the official designers. Aura productions expressed their heartfelt thanks to Satyam Upadhyay, CEO of Batbricks7 for this association. Special thanks to the sponsors Gyan Singh (Roadmaster ) (Skyaviation ), Sanjeev Jain (Tycoon global magazine), founders Aura productions Piyush Agarwal & Minakshi Chaudhary. So join them to feel the magic of art work.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

