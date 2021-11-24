Aura Productions had a successful season 2 of its Beauty Pageant and Fashion Week in Goa

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): A week-long fashion and beauty extravaganza culminated in Goa recently with the Grand Finale of Droom Aura Mr, Miss & Mrs India 2021 and Droom Aura Fashion Week 2021.

The beauty pageant as well as the fashion week, both are flagship properties of Aura Productions, founded by Piyush Agarwal.

The pageant provides an ultimate launch pad for India's young, aspiring models to help them realize their dreams and be the country's next fashion icons. On the other hand, the fashion week features top designers from across India, showcase their collection.

Droom Aura Mr, Miss & Mrs India 2021 saw more than 100 contestants across India participate and compete under three different categories. After multiple rounds, top 10 contestants were shortlisted from each category and winners were crowned.

Droom Aura Mr India 2021 -

Winner - Vaibhav Neema (Indore)

1st Runner Up - Mihin Babvani

2nd Runner Up - Rupal Parab

Droom Aura Miss India 2021 -

Winner - Samiksha Sharma (Jammu)

1st Runner Up - Chehak Rana

2nd Runner Up - Unnati Tiwari

Droom Aura Mrs India 2021 -



Winner - Krishna Khandelwal (Mumbai)

1st Runner Up - Praveena Salecha

2nd Runner Up - Divya Verma

Jury panel for the event included actors - Aditi Govitrikar, Prince Narula, Himanshu Malhotra and Zoya Afroz, Jatin Alawadhi, CMO of Droom - Mohit Ahuja, Founder Director of Aura Productions - Piyush Agarwal, Director of Aura Productions - Meenakshi Chaudhary. Also present at the event were Nikhil Malik and Pallak Yadav of MTV Splitsvilla X3.

The pageant was followed by Droom Aura Fashion Week which was spread over two days. Fashion week started with Saaj by Ankita. The collection presented was called 'Gypsy Song'. Designer Monica presented MAV-Men On A Mission, the menswear brand. Designer Sandeep Singh (Sandy) also presented his collection at Aura Fashion Week.

Designer Nick Roshan showcased couture exposition in linens (Breezy), a spring summer 21/22. Gyaarah Baees by designer Anjali Mohata redefined the meaning of luxury for the modern woman, using handwoven silks and Chanderi from Bhagalpur and Bangalore, handcrafted and hand embroidered motifs showcasing the mastery of Indian craftsmen. Designer duo Pallavi & Dipti presented Je'rave FW 2021-22, an ensemble of dreamy world, with metallic fabrics, adjoining with hand crafted bling embroidery which enhances the look & feel of the brand.

Designer Prasantt Ghosh, Viba Studio by designer Abhinaya and designer Kingshuk Bhaduri also showcased their collection at Aura Fashion Week. Taking over the ramp for the Grand Finale show, designer Arvind presented 'Gulnar Bagh' collection. The line centres around progressive Indian wear featuring outfits with a contemporary and fresh take on tradition such as flowy anarkalis with caped backs and corsets, clouded silk dresses with knots flowing through seams.

The show was choreographed by celebrated fashion choreographer Kapil Gauhri. Fashion stylist for the event will be Nishankh Sainani. Title Sponsor for both the events was Droom, Associate Partner was Goa Tourism, Venue Partner was Hibis Hotels and Resorts, Water Partner was Oxineer, Radio Partner was Big FM.

Talking about the event, Piyush Agarwal - Founder Director of Aura Productions says, "We launched our pageant and fashion week this year and I am so happy with the response. The second edition that we just wrapped up in Goa was at a much bigger and grand scale. I am thankful to the entire team, our sponsors, designers as well as the contestants. Because of all of them, our both events were pulled out successfully."

Adds Meenakshi Chaudhary - Director of Aura Productions, "India is a fashion forward country and we have huge talent which is still untapped. Thus, we decided to launch this platform so that everyone and anyone can apply and get to stardom. We look forward to having many more editions of our pageant and fashion week in coming future."

Aura Production is committed to the cause of society through creative expressions manifested in Fashion shows, Art galleries, Art Festivals, Art and Literature and other creative geniuses. Aura productions was founded on the belief that creating great moments should be easy, fun, effective, and for everyone. Everything they do is rooted in these core beliefs.

For more details, please visit: www.auraproductions.co.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

