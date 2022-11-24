Auriga Research appoints Dr Ganesh Ramamurthi as its Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/SRV): Leading multidisciplinary contract research organization and testing lab in India, Auriga Research announces the appointment of Dr. Ganesh Ramamurthi as its Chief Executive Officer.

In the initial year, Dr. Ganesh is planning to rationalize infrastructure, software, and human resources across locations to create synergistic pockets of excellence in execution. Creating job enrichment and growth opportunities for technically talented employees will be on focus. With his clear vision and holistic efforts, Dr. Ganesh shall bring in the desired change.

Expressing his delight Dr. Saurabh Arora, Managing Director of Auriga Research said, "Dr. Ganesh Ramamurthi was chosen after an extensive search and internal deliberation. He is an outstanding choice bringing a wealth of experience in business and strategic initiative."

Before joining Auriga Research, Dr. Ganesh was heading the testing and Crop Weather Intelligence Group at NCML and was responsible for creating one of the largest pan-India Agri-Food Laboratories and IoT-based Automatic Weather Station (AWS) Networks. During the past five years, he has been part of the leadership team serving NCML as Chief Operating Officer.

Sharing his thoughts on joining Auriga Research as CEO, Dr. Ganesh said,'' I am excited to lead a large technically talented team and I look forward to contributing positively to the aggressive growth plans of Auriga."

Dr. Ganesh, a 56-year-old veteran, will focus on providing the best-in-class customer service to industries through state-of-the-art infrastructure to facilitate the production of high-quality and safe Agriculture, Food and Pharmaceutical products. His mission is to be a globally reputed TIC brand, which addresses the needs of employees, business partners, investors, regulators, civil society, and the environment. Besides, he also looks forward to ensuring a positive contribution to SDG-3 and 6.



Dr. Ganesh further added, "Revenue is a function of Capacity and Capacity Utilization. Need-based capacity creation using both organic and in-organic routes and ensuring optimal capacity utilization will help shore revenues as planned".

Auriga Research was established in the year 2007 under the aegis of 37 year old organization Arbro Pharmaceuticals,. a leading multidisciplinary contract research organization and testing lab in India. Auriga is a full service Contract Research, Testing, Inspection and Certification organization (CRO and TICS) working for pharmaceutical, food, nutraceuticals , medical devices and other clients. Auriga is mainly into quality Analytical and testing services , clinical trials , clinical studies , food safety certification , training and development There are different verticals independently responsible for the respective activities and industries . With a team of 1200 plus professionals the company is in the process of expanding in the overseas market.

