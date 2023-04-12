Australian retail brand Anko launches on Amazon India

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/GPRC): Anko, one of the most loved and trusted household brands in Australia, has announced its plans to launch in India with a digital-first entry via D2C channels and an association with Amazon.in. With this, Anko is all set to bring its curated range of home and living products to customers across the length and breadth of the country. Currently, an initial selection of Anko products are live on Amazon.in under categories such as home, kitchen, furniture, decor and more. Over the next few months, the selection will be expanded to include more products.

Speaking from the Group's Melbourne headquarters in Australia, Ian Bailey, Managing Director of Kmart Group said, "We are thrilled to introduce Anko, to the Indian market. Anko is well placed to capture the attention of Indian consumers who aspire to enhance their homes and lifestyle with high-quality products at affordable prices. We are excited to be here and look forward to serving customers across India."

The company recently held a launch event in Gurgaon, Haryana, showcasing their products. Speaking at the occasion Arjun Puri, Director Anko, said "We are excited to bring Anko's range of high-quality and affordable products to the Indian market through our association with Amazon.in and on our brand's d2c store, www.anko.co.in. Our curated range of home and living products are designed to be brilliantly simple and make everyday living brighter for our customers. Our direct sourcing model is strongly rooted in our ethical and sustainable practices, giving us confidence that Indian customers will appreciate the value and quality of our range of products."



Anko has a long-term vision to win over Indian customers. The brand has a strong reputation for delivering great value and on-trend products that customers adore. Over 800 million Anko products were sold in 2022 in over 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand and in other global markets. The brand is well supported by an established supplier base that is spread across Asia and enables it to source at volume.

John Southwell, Australia's Trade and Investment Commissioner for food, agriculture and consumer goods in India welcomed Anko's entry into the Indian market via Amazon.in. According to John, "Anko's launch in India is a landmark for both countries, as we are now witnessing bilateral commerce synergies being explored. Anko has been a beloved brand in Australia, and we are thrilled to see it enter the Indian market via Amazon.in. Equally, we are delighted that a number of Anko's products are made right here in India and are exported not just to consumers in Australia but around the world - which means economic returns to both countries. This is a testament to the strong trade and investment relationship between Australia and India"

Anko is one of the most loved and trusted brands in Australia. Sold in over 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand, and broader markets globally since 2017, Anko has developed a strong reputation for delivering great value, on-trend, sustainably sourced products that customers love. Whether they live in the kitchen, the kids' room, or the bedside dresser, Anko is designing products that people need every day, at extraordinary prices.

The Anko product range represents the world we live in. The products are lovingly designed and curated by an in-house team of Australian designers who work year-round to craft products that embrace the latest international trends and are designed to fit with modern lifestyles. These products are considered number #1 among shoppers in Australia and New Zealand in several categories, including home & living, kitchen & dining, kids & baby, sports & outdoor, electrical & electronics and toys. More than 800 million Anko products were sold in the past year! For more information, visit www.anko.co.in.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

