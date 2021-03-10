Australians, New Zealanders shun digital fatigue in favour of empowerment: Infosys

Canberra [Australia] / Wellington [New Zealand], March 10 (ANI): Australians and New Zealanders shun digital fatigue in favour of feeling empowered, according to a new study by IT software major Infosys released on Wednesday.

The relationship of Australians and New Zealanders with technology flourished in 2020 with minimal online fatigue despite the reliance on digital platforms throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall it seems that smart tech is bringing more joy, flexibility and empowerment in both the countries than ever before, albeit recognising some shortcomings of virtual interactions like reduced empathy and honesty.

The research leveraging Wongdoody's human experience platform surveyed 1,000 respondents in Australia and 200 across New Zealand. It showed nearly half of Australians and New Zealanders have been working from home since last year.

A further three quarters stated their use of tech for work and leisure had increased since March 2020, with a similar proportion reporting their usage was still increasing.

The report pointed out that as many as 60 per cent of Australians find using technology for work and leisure empowering and enabling versus just a quarter finding it fatiguing and oppressing.

In Australia, most want flexible and remote working to stay (57 per cent) but are less keen on video conferencing to replace business travel (38 per cent).



Nearly half (47 per cent) miss feeling empathy from or for others while small talk, humour, physical contact and the ability to be honest are seen as similarly lacking.

However, 57 per cent of New Zealanders find using technology for work empowering and enabling versus just 23 per cent finding it fatiguing and oppressing, the report said.

Also, most people in New Zealand want flexible and remote working to stay (55 per cent) but are less keen on video conferencing to replace business travel (37 per cent).

Nearly half (49 per cent) miss feeling empathy from or for others as well as physical interactions, while small talk and the atmosphere created by group events are similarly missed, the report pointed out.

Respondents also indicated that technology has made experiences more accessible. Over half stated they would like to see the continuation of free or low-cost access to work and leisure opportunities, with a similar proportion selecting more accessibility opportunities for a range of abilities and/or income.

Wongdoody is an award-winning creative agency and the global experience-and-design platform for Infosys. The company is recognised for branding, retail, and consumer insights.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. The company enables clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. (ANI)

