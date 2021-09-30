Australia's most trusted natural health brand Blackmores launches in India

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Australian-based and internationally loved natural health and dietary supplements company Blackmores has announced its launch into the Indian market, reaching local consumers in association with Amazon India and other major ecommerce platforms before expansion to traditional retail in key cities.

Primed for a post-COVID wellness boom, India is a focus growth market for Blackmores given their focus for natural health. Currently, Blackmores operates in 12 other markets across Asia-Pacific and has an ambition to connect 1 billion consumers globally to the healing power of nature by 2025.

Backed by almost 90 years of research and science, Blackmores' high quality and innovative product range has been specifically formulated for the discerning Indian consumer to meet their specific lifestyle and dietary preferences, including vegetarian requirements.

"Blackmores is passionate about connecting people to the healing power of nature. We choose the most nutrient-rich ingredients to ensure our products are high quality, efficacious and adhere to the some of the most rigorous safety standards in the world. We know that Indians are passionate about natural health too, and we are excited to be a part of their journey to lead healthier and happier lives," said Alastair Symington, Chief Executive Officer of Blackmores.

The initial launch products for Indian consumers include Blackmores Shine Power™ D3 for healthy bones and immunity, Blackmores Glucosogreen 1500 for joint health, Blackmores Blue Light Defence for eye health, and Blackmores CoQ10 150mg for heart health. Additional tailored and innovative products will be rolled out over the coming months. The products are customised to the needs of Indian consumers helping them to take charge of their health and wellbeing.



The launch was unveiled at a virtual event hosted by Blackmores alongside senior executives of Amazon India. The launch also coincided with a visit from Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, the Hon Dan Tehan MP, to India, where Symington has been invited to participate in a panel discussion at Austrade's Australia-India Business Exchange (AIBX) 2021 Business Leaders Forum on Friday 1 October.

"It's a pleasure to launch Blackmores, one of Australia's leading and most trusted natural vitamins and dietary supplements brands, in India. Blackmores with its legacy of almost 90 years in natural healing is a great example of Australia's clean, green and safe manufacturing reputation. Indians are passionate about natural and holistic health, and we hope that iconic Australian brands such as Blackmores are part of their journey to lead healthier and happier lives," said Sam Freeman, Trade and Investment Commissioner at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.

"We are delighted to associate with Blackmores, a trusted natural health company for their launch in India. We are excited to offer our customers with an opportunity to explore their products from the comfort and safety of their homes," said Nishant Raman, Category Leader, Amazon India.

"We look forward to building a successful partnership with Blackmores as we work towards a common goal of connecting Indians across the country to the healing power of nature," said Ankur Dayal, CEO of Primarc Pecan, Blackmores' local eCommerce distribution partner.

Blackmores is the leading natural health brand in not just Australia, but also in several other Asian markets. Its innovative and efficacious range includes vegetarian formulations, as well as products targeted to age, gender, and specific health functions to give people everywhere the choice to make living well each day a natural way of life.

Blackmores products can be purchased on Amazon India at https://amazon.in/blackmores, as well as on all other major eCommerce sites.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

