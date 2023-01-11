Auto Expo: MG Motor unveils next-gen Hector SUV in 5 variants, starting at Rs 14.72 L

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Global automotive brand MG Motor on Wednesday unveiled the Next-Gen Hector, which will be available in five variants and will start from Rs 14.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has made a facelift with Hector and added new features to the SUV.

The five variants of the SUV -- Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro -- have a large 14-inch high-definition infotainment system and the automobile company boasted 11 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), which includes Traffic Jam Assist and Auto Turn.

The company said the intelligent Traffic Jam Assist ensures minimal effort and maximum safety in a traffic jam situation by keeping the vehicle in the middle of the lane and maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front. With Auto turn, the car's indicators come on as soon as you turn the wheels beyond a particular angle at slow speeds.



Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India, said "Next-Gen Hector enhances the stance of the MG Hector through looks, interiors, and technology."



On this occasion, immersive 3D and extended reality (XR) technology Metadome.ai and MG Motor also announced a partnership to transform the automaker's customer experiences across all channels -- web, app, and in-store. With this association, the automobile company and Metadome have unveiled MGVerse, a web-based photorealistic Metaverse, that will have an arena with an expansive virtual world, consisting of a multi-car showroom.

The company's partnership with Metadome will leverage its flagship automotive platform, Autodome, and would benefit from its cloud-streaming technology, extending the brand's reach to new-age buyers, according to the statement from MG Motor.



Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, "With the automotive buying journey moving online and new-age customers demanding digital products and brand experiences more than ever, MGVerse, the first of its kind is creating a new era of immersive customer experiences."

Metadome.ai is an immersive 3D & XR technology company that enables cloud-based photorealistic customer experiences. The company's technology adapts to various use cases -- from automotive and home decor to fashion, cosmetics and accessories. (ANI)

