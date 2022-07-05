Auto Hangar Advantage launches its luxury pre-owned cars showroom in South Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Auto Hangar Advantage, a brand owned by Auto Hangar (India) Private Limited inaugurated its luxury pre-owned cars showroom in South Mumbai. The new showroom, which has a retail display space of approximately 15 luxury cars at any given point, is located at Prabhadevi. Auto Hangar Advantage houses one of the largest inventories of luxury pre-owned cars. Auto Hangar Advantage will buy and sell premium brands such as Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, Volvo, and Jaguar Land Rover, among others.

On the occasion of the launch, Mohan Mariwala, Managing Director, Auto Hangar (India) Private Limited said, "India's pre-owned cars market has grown more than ten times in the past ten years, and is now almost twice as big as the new car market. We think the luxury segment is poised to grow even faster with a growing share of wallet contribution. At Advantage, we will look to leverage our 25+ years of experience in the luxury car business and target the aspirational and brand-conscious buyer, looking for a value purchase."

"We have selected Prabhadevi as a strategic location as it is centrally located for customers from both South and North Mumbai. The connectivity via the sea link gives easy access to our customers to travel and see the wide range of vehicles on offer and for us to service their needs," added Mariwala.

Every vehicle sold by Auto Hangar goes through a 150-point checklist and comes with a warranty up to 1 year. The warranty product known as Advantage Assurance offers coverage and peace of mind against most defects and damages, resulting in minimal cost of ownership. "In a highly digital world, we continue to focus on the human element as our team of experts assist customers in selecting the right vehicle based on budget, usage, and personal preferences. Further, our customers have the option of returning the car within 5 days if they are not satisfied with their purchase. Our aim is to become the most preferred destination for luxury pre-owned cars in the country," Mariwala further added.

Promoted by Mohan Mariwala (JV Mariwala Group), Auto Hangar has been India's oldest dealer of Mercedes Benz passenger vehicles for over 25 years in Mumbai. The company has sold over 15,000 luxury cars and serviced over 300,000 cars through its 3 Mercedes Benz showrooms, 2 pre-owned car showrooms, and 5 service centers. It is the largest luxury car dealer in Mumbai and one of the largest Mercedes Benz dealers in India (by sales volumes).



For more information, please contact www.autohangaradvantage.com

Showroom address

Mumbai - 86, Suraj Prakash, Ground Floor, Shankar Ghanekar Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400025.

Pune - Showroom #1, Horizon West One, Veerbhadra Nagar, Baner, Pune - 411045.

