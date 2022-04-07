Automation Anywhere launches Bot Games Season 2 to prepare CIOs and their teams for the Future of Work

San Jose (California) [US], April 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that it has opened registration for Bot Games Season 2, the industry's only virtual event for developers of all experience backgrounds worldwide.

Bot Games is a global, month-long, free, online event that provides hands-on, how-to labs for thousands of developers - from citizen to expert developers - and the opportunity to develop innovative and resourceful automation skills as organizations scale their automation journey.

Upskilling and reskilling to prepare the workforce for the future are paramount to IT leaders today particularly as process automation has skyrocketed. The newest season of Bot Games is one of the company's largest commitments to its 1+ million community and brings with it a new set of RPA Challenge pages. These consist of scored and timed challenges designed to be solved with a bot. Also new is simultaneous, real-time performance feedback and inspirational content from a global ecosystem of Automation Anywhere partners and community members.

"CIOs and IT leaders that embrace the power of automation are wanting to upskill their RPA developers," said Kristen Engelhardt, senior vice president of Community & Learning at Automation Anywhere. "No other automation provider or RPA vendor runs a free, global upskilling event like Bot Games, with weekly RPA challenges and community-powered engagement. Upskilling and reskilling people with diverse backgrounds helps IT leaders and their teams accelerate business impact in the growing automation economy."

Bot Games Season 2 runs through April 29 with new challenges released each week and prizes for participants. Week 5 of Bot Games is Community Week with events focused on highlighting community developed solutions from developer perspectives, in addition to live-streamed developer events.

All Bot Games challenges can be completed on Automation 360 or Automation Anywhere's free-to-use Community Edition.

To register for Bot Games Season 2, visit: https://developer.automationanywhere.com/blog/bot-games-season-2-registration

Interact with Automation Anywhere:



Visit our website: www.automationanywhere.com

Check out our monthly webinar series: https://www.automationanywhere.com/rpa-webinars

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering RPA and process intelligence solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation.

The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

Automation Anywhere and Automation 360 are trademarks/service marks or registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

