Automation will save the retail F&B sector; Leading restaurant Saas provider, Petpooja collaborated with Paytm to boost business sustainability

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/NewsReach): The Indian retail F&B sector is worth USD 41.1 billion and is expected to be USD 79.65 billion by 2028. While these numbers paint a very profitable image, the Indian food service industry is heavily unorganised. To put it in more detail, even though a considerable segment of the industry earns high-profit margins, it fails to survive even one economic cycle.

To improve the sustainability of such businesses, many innovative tech solutions are creating a sturdy backbone for businesses to grow by automating the mission-crucial processes of the restaurant industry.

Petpooja, an Ahmedabad-based SaaS provider with over a decade of industry experience, has proven to be the most coherent, cost-effective and easy-to-use Point of Sales software provider. Petpooja powers more than 55,000 outlets around India, the Middle East, Canada, and South Africa. A few of their clients include La Pino'z, Giani's, Hocco, Jumbo King, Honest, Thalappakatti, and Yum Yum Cha.



Just like Petpooja, many brilliant tech players in the food service industry understand how crucial automation is for the survival of the unorganised segment. This segment churns out over 95 per cent of the industry's total revenue, worths USD 27 billion and employs a large daily wage-based labour force of more than 3.6 million employees. But despite its scalable growth, it also experiences high cash leakage, theft, high attrition rate, unaccountable business transactions and high rates of preventable losses.



To solve such severe challenges in the unorganised sector, Petpooja has partnered with Paytm, India's leading digital payment management service provider. Together, they have collaborated to provide affordable billing hardware plus software solutions to small and medium-sized food sellers. Branded under the name Petpooja GO, the EDC machines are a compact version of the industry standard billing software. Currently, more than 500+ small & chain outlets pan-India are using the device.

With this collaboration, Petpooja aims to create a digital ecosystem for these small food service providers and push them towards a more organised and systematic mode of operations.

Introducing such technology in this under-penetrated market will regulate cash leakages and thefts, plug into the untapped profits, and, in the long run, increase the life cycle of these small businesses.

'We know from our data that the food businesses like food stalls, food trucks, and vendors have limited transparency and also lose a considerable chunk of profit to malpractices. The biggest loophole is that they don't have any software in place to monitor their business. We want to remove that fear of expensive hardware and complicated software. With the Paytm Mobile Android POS, we want the Industry to discover their lost profits and adopt systems to benefit their margins.' Parthiv Patel, CEO, Petpooja.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

