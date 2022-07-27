AV-TEST finds Kaspersky security solutions for business deliver 100 per cent ransomware protection

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/Bloomingdale): AV-TEST, the independent IT security institute, has recognized Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business and Kaspersky Small Office Security as standouts in its Advanced Threat Protection test for ransomware protection. The assessment found that both Kaspersky business solutions were capable of successfully defending against ransomware in 10 real-life scenarios.

Ransomware attacks are on the rise. While Kaspersky research found that almost two-thirds (64 per cent) of organizations have already been the victim of a ransomware attack, experts from the global Ransomware Task Force predict this threat will keep escalating due to the current economic and political climate.

The assessment, conducted by AV-TEST, investigated how successfully security products protect against ransomware. The test process involved running the solutions through 10 defined ransomware scenarios involving an e-mail with an infected attachment. The attachment contained dangerous attacks such as Office files with scripts, which then execute further steps via tools such as PowerShell.

According to the test results, Kaspersky products for business AV-TEST_Kaspersky_Ransomware_Test_September_2021_EN.pdf" rel="noopener" target="_blank">once again proved their ransomware protection capabilities. Both of the analyzed solutions were able to detect the attacks and fully block them, receiving the maximum protection score of 40 points. The tests resulted in AV-TEST awarding the solutions the "Advanced Approved Endpoint Protection" certificate[1].

Dipesh Kaura, GM, Kaspersky South Asia, explains why " For all businesses, ransomware protection is a critical concern. Endpoint Security for Business and Kaspersky Small Office Security enables organizations to identify, prevent, detect, respond, and recover from ransomware threats. The AV-TEST findings demonstrate how highly regarded Kaspersky's enterprise solutions are for providing the best ransomware protection and preventing outsiders from accessing corporate data. To deliver a comprehensive cybersecurity programme, Kaspersky offers a variety of solutions that are highly robust and integrated with the organization's operations. These business solutions offer agile incident analysis, corrective action, and intelligent security analytics that provide immediate, useful information about the most severe ransomware threats."



"With ransomware on the rise, businesses need to be confident that their networks are secured and these threats are not able to penetrate their perimeter in the first place. Our latest detailed report describing various techniques and procedures used by different ransomware groups shows that they have many similarities. This can help organizations better recognize and protect against such attacks with proper expertise and security solutions," says Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky. "The AV-TEST result is a strong acknowledgement of the work Kaspersky researchers have achieved to deliver products that offer ultimate ransomware protection and prevent adversaries breaking into a network and intercepting corporate data."

The full report, 26 Security Solutions Undergo an Advanced Threat Protection Test Against Ransomware, by AV-TEST is available here.

Learn more about Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business, and Kaspersky Small Office Security on the Kaspersky website.

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

This story is provided by Bloomingdale. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Bloomingdale)

