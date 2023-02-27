Avalanche and Big Eyes could be the biggest performing coins in 2023

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/ATK): The crypto market is filled with several options, one of which is either a red pill of decapitating loss or a blue pill of financial freedom. Viewed from that angle, the crypto market might seem like nothing but a big gamble. However, that is not the whole picture. Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that seeks to provide an alternative for several individuals. It provides great opportunities for financial freedom. Just like every other market, the crypto market is rife with its risks and pitfalls.

Those who take the time to conduct their research before making a move are more likely to succeed in the crypto market. All crypto enthusiasts understand the risks and possibilities involved with every given cryptocurrency. However, they are also well aware of the rewards that abound in the market. Every investor would prefer a high-profit crypto asset with a low-risk level to a high-profit coin with a high-risk level. However, the risk tolerance level varies between investors. This is why it is important that investors fully understand the risk that is associated with purchasing a crypto asset. The crypto market is looking up, and the prices of the coins are inching higher and higher. Of the several coins in the market, investors are encouraged to consider Avalanche (AVAX) and Big Eyes (BIG).

Avalanche (AVAVX): Multi-Layer Blockchain

The Avalanche (AVAX) platform is designed to accommodate the needs of developers. The crypto asset allows developers to build unique decentralized applications. Smart contracts and blockchains can also be created on the Avalanche (AVAX) platform. Its native token, AVAX, can be used for several functions. To own an AVAX token, however, an investor must work for it on the Avalanche (AVAX) network. Avalanche (AVAX) gained prominence thanks to its nickname, "Ethereum Killer." The crypto asset is designed to solve many of the issues battling Ethereum (ETH).

The Ethereum (ETH) network faces two of the biggest issues: high transaction fees and slow transaction speeds. Avalanche (AVAX), on the other hand, solves these issues with tact and efficiency. By retaining many of the features that make Ethereum (ETH) successful, many users and developers are happy to switch to the Avalanche (AVAX) network. The open-source blockchain supports the development of decentralized applications (dApp) and the deployment of smart contracts. It also makes use of the proof of stake (PoS) consensus algorithm. With the Avalanche (AVAX) network, users can perform 4,500 transactions every second without worrying.



Big Eyes (BIG): Leading Cryptocurrency into the Future



Big Eyes (BIG) might just be a new coin in the crypto market, but it is already making an impact. The crypto asset has quickly gained prominence among crypto enthusiasts due to its interesting nature and notable features. Unlike many other meme coins, Big Eyes (BIG) eschewed the dog theme in favor of a cat. The meme coin's adorable nature is one factor that caught the eye of several investors. Apart from that, Big Eyes (BIG) is working towards building a strong community filled with dedicated individuals that would uplift the coin.

Big Eyes (BIG) intends to create a strong blockchain ecosystem to guarantee steady growth. This plan further endears even more investors towards the coin. Big Eyes (BIG) is a meme coin that is interested in keeping its members engaged. To that end, it plans many events and reward systems to keep its members engaged and active. Big Eyes (BIG) has created simplified systems that will make it easier for investors to join their community. With the grand plans and feasible action plans, there is no doubt that Big Eyes (BIG) would remain a strong contender in the market for years to come.

Big Eyes has a new way to win BIG with new Loot Boxes. Big Eyes are offering a big prize to the people with a USD 99 Cute Box where buyers can win up to USD 5K worth of Big Eyes Coins. Kitty Vault costs USD 499 and a total prize of USD 25K worth of Big Eyes Coins can be won. The USD 999 Super Saiyan Box contains the biggest possible prize of USD 100K worth of BIG.

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

