Avalipt.com initiates It's Just Blood campaign this Women's Day to kill the stigma around menstruation blood

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/PNN): Avalipt, a custom fashion startup led by women entrepreneur Shomby Goswami came with this unapologetic idea this International Women's Day to normalise the stigma about period blood amongst men and society at large with the campaign - IT'S JUST BLOOD in association with @storysellercomics (Author, CAT India Topper, IIT B, IIM C).

Men wore Avalipt's blood theme designed handpainted shirts on the streets of Bangalore holding placards stating- it's just blood, everyone bleeds, disrupt the disgust and its bloody time that we break the stigma. Period.

The highlight of the campaign was men coming up together in a circular formation around a woman debunking the myth and promoting - PERIOD BLOOD IS NORMAL.

This came as a thought-provoking idea to ensure that Avalipt would not stay as a brand that sells clothes but also use the platform and the team associated with smashing social stigma. The existence of the brand revolves around the pursuit of identity, and that's what they are promoting.



The men marched on MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street, Bangalore, an entire day to promote a simple yet strong message, i.e. IT'S JUST BLOOD! AND EVERYONE BLEEDS! They also stood on the road on a busy traffic day to ensure the message stayed loud and clear.

In their words- We are marching towards a transparent and accepting society where we are standing with women.

Avalipt is a power-wear brand that offers premium hand-painted clothing helmed by a woman entrepreneur 'Shomby Goswami', wherein it voices out to create and establish clothing with the pursuit of identity for men.

With this initiative and collection alongside, Avalipt wishes to build a concept culture of clothing for men who want to make a difference in society. With iBleed collection, we wish to make sure the men around the world can convey a simple message - it's just blood! And everyone bleeds. Then why is it so shocking, taboo, or seen as disgusting when it's menstrual blood? All the sales proceeds will go to an NGO supporting women's rights.

