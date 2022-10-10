Avatar: The Experience will grand open on October 28, 2022, at Cloud Forest, Gardens by the Bay

Singapore, October 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Avatar: The Experience will grand open on 28 October 2022, at Cloud Forest, Gardens by the Bay. Cityneon Holdings, Disney Location-Based Experiences, and James Cameron and Jon Landau's Lightstorm Entertainment have collaborated closely to produce an immersive walkthrough event inspired by the beauty and unique storytelling of the highest-grossing film globally of all-time, Avatar.

Guests will journey through the alien world of Pandora witnessing its bioluminescent environments, engaging with its mystical creatures and flora, and sharing in the captivating culture of its indigenous people, the Na'vi.

Avatar: The Experience, set within the visually stunning iconic Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay, will elevate guest visits with impressive interactives and striking content throughout five different zones. Interactives will include the debut of a life-size animatronic banshee, fascinating visitors with its incredibly realistic and detailed appearance, authentic roars, and real-time reactions to its environment. Additionally, guests will be introduced to a baby banshee handled by expert puppeteer docents providing unique photo opportunities for this event. The path continues with exciting installations throughout the venue and a first look at an artistic sculpt representation of the new marine creature, the Ilu, from the upcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water.

Executive Chairman and Group CEO of Cityneon Holdings, Ron Tan said, "We are immensely honored to present Avatar: The Experience, at our very own Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. This was a global effort with all collaborators having worked diligently to transform this iconic garden location into a memorable experience. We look forward to welcoming you!"

Gardens by the Bay has celebrated over a decade of innovation and welcomed over 85 million visitors, with its impressive horticulture and dedication to the idea that a unique location can inspire global connection. Honoring that foundation, guests visiting Avatar: The Experience will have the opportunity to be inspired and feel connected by experiencing the many wonders of Pandora right here on Earth.

Chief Executive Officer of Gardens by the Bay, Felix Loh said, "We are thrilled that Avatar: The Experience is coming to the people of Singapore. Over the past month, our horticulturists have collaborated closely with all teams to infuse our Cloud Forest with the world of Pandora. We hope visitors are as excited as we are to be a part of this extraordinary event."

Filmmaker of Avatar, James Cameron, shares a message and welcomes guests to Avatar: The Experience at Gardens by the Bay:

View here: www.AvatarTheExperience.com

Avatar: The Experience will take place in Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay from October 28, 2022, to March 31, 2023. Admission tickets to Avatar: The Experience will be released for sale to the public on October 10, 2022, at 12 pm (SGT) by the official ticketing partner, Klook. www.klook.com

Tickets are also available through official venue partner, Gardens by the Bay. www.gardensbythebay.com.sg In anticipation of the opening of Avatar: The Experience, Cloud Forest is currently undergoing a transformation.

For more information please visit: www.AvatarTheExperience.com Follow Avatar: The Experience

#AVATARTHEEXPERIENCE

OFFICIAL ILLUSTRATIVE IMAGES FOR AVATAR: THE EXPERIENCE AT GARDENS BY THE BAY, PROVIDED BY CITYNEON HOLDINGS:







Cityneon is a global leader in immersive experiences that holds global partnerships with billion-dollar studios such as The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and Marvel Avengers Station: Evolution and 20th Century Studios for AVATAR: The Exhibition, Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience, NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. Cityneon has also recently announced a partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to produce two brand-new, unique global touring-themed art experiences inspired by DC and the Wizarding World, slated to launch in 2023. The company also partners the governments of Peru and Egypt for their original artifact IP experiences, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru and Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs respectively. These partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling experiences that leave lasting memories to visitors in more than 50 cities to date globally.

With its global reach and international partnerships, Cityneon has the capability to serve its clients anywhere in the world. Cityneon was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange since 2005, and was privatized on February 2019 by West Knighton Limited, a company wholly owned by Cityneon's Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Ron Tan, together with Hong Kong veteran entrepreneur and investor, Johnson Ko Chun Shun. Johnson is a capital markets veteran and has held controlling interests and directorships in many listed companies. In May 2019, Cityneon welcomed CITIC Capital as a new shareholder, who holds approximately 9% shares in Cityneon. CITIC Capital is part of CITIC Group, one of China's largest conglomerates, and has over USD 29B of assets under its management across 100 funds and investment products globally. Other institutional shareholders of the Group include EDBI - a Singapore government-linked global investor, and Pavilion Capital - a Singapore-based investment institution which focuses on private equity investments, that made strategic investments to the Group in August and October 2019 respectively. In April 2021, Cityneon welcomed new investors Seatown Holdings International, Qatar's Doha Venture Capital, which will now own approximately 4 per cent of the Group, and other financial institutions and family offices in Singapore and China, joining the already strong stable of shareholders to support the Group's further expansion globally.

For more information, please visit www.cityneongroup.com.





An integral part of Singapore's "City in Nature" vision, Gardens by the Bay is a national garden and premier horticultural attraction that showcases the best of garden and floral artistry for all to enjoy. Spanning 101 hectares in the heart of Singapore's downtown Marina Bay, it comprises three waterfront gardens - Bay South, Bay East, and Bay Central. Bay South, the largest at 54 hectares, officially opened on June 29, 2012.

Guided by the vision to be a world of gardens for all to own, enjoy and cherish, the Gardens' extensive plant collection, ever-changing floral displays, and myriad of engaging programmes have captured the imagination of many, while its Gift of Gardens community initiative, with Madam Halimah Yacob, President of the Republic of Singapore as Patron, reaches out to people from all walks of life.

Since opening, Gardens by the Bay has welcomed more than 85 million visitors and garnered numerous international awards including a silver for Destinations Building Back Better Post-Covid at the World Responsible Tourism Awards 2021, Best Attraction Experience at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2019, and ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Award presented by ASEAN Tourism in 2018. The Gardens continues to refresh and refine its offerings, to be a place that everyone can enjoy - a garden where wonder blooms.

For more information, visit www.gardensbythebay.com.sg.

Klook is the leading travel and leisure e-commerce platform for experiences and services anytime, anywhere. We curate the most joyful experiences so that users can satisfy their relentless curiosity for adventure and experiences at home and around the world. With our website and app, users can experience a world of joy, from attractions, tours to local transportation and stays. Founded in 2014, we are here to inspire and enable more moments of joy through over 490,000 activities in over 1,000 destinations.

For more information, please visit www.klook.com.

