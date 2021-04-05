Aviator EMF focuses on positive social impact in latest investments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI/Digpu): Aviator Emerging Market Fund capped off a strong financial year, having funded several Indian NBFCs throughout the pandemic-struck year of 2020. Aviator EMF gave such businesses the ability to stabilise themselves, while turmoil struck others.

Aviator's goal was to fund NBFCs with intensive capital needs, providing financial assistance to small businesses or individuals, and especially invest in those companies that empower women entrepreneurs.

Throughout 2020, Aviator EMF made investments into regionally well-respected companies like Aviom, Amrit Malwa, KrazyBee, Midland Microfinance, Margdarshak Financial Services and Light Microfinance.



With a global scale and diverse presence, Aviator Emerging Market Fund combines experience and insight to find and help great entrepreneurs take the next step in their journey to greater growth.

Speaking about the several investments made, the Director of Aviator Emerging Market Fund, Farhana Ali Mohamed said, "Aviator Emerging Market Fund began as a traditional fund looking to invest in the fast-developing Indian market, a market that is year-on-year improving on the 'ease of doing business' index. India also is deeply entrepreneurial, and owner-operators with hard work and ingenuity gain success. As such, while we looked for opportunities, we found that it gave us deep pleasure to find and invest in those businesses that had a social impact and were changing lives meaningfully for the better. Our recent crop of investments is testament to our focus in this area, and we continue to look for more such companies to partner with."

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

