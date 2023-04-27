Avighna House: A-Grade Offices with Avant-Garde Architecture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Avighna House, the newest landmark project by Avighna Group, is redefining the benchmarks of premium office spaces in Mumbai. The 19-storey building, designed in the classic art deco style with a granite facade and elegant interiors, is emerging as the preferred location in Mumbai. The 360° panoramic view of the Arabian Sea and the Mahalaxmi Racecourse make a compelling proposition for the one-office-per-floor concept.

Mumbai is ranked 7th among 10 APAC cities and a recent CBRE Asia Pacific Investor Intentions Survey rates the city as a preferred destination for cross-border investments and Worli is fast developing into a premium office hub.

Standing tall as a boutique building amidst a cluster of large-format commercial complexes in the neighbourhood, the world-class Grade-A office building has just nine units on offer for occupants, with the top two floors housing the corporate headquarters of Avighna Group. With three basements and seven podiums, each of the 11 office levels at Avighna House enjoy a clutter-free spaciousness with adequate parking and open spaces. The exclusive roof-top lounge "Eleven" on the 19th floor, with its panoramic views, is a destination by itself.



The common spaces have been created in keeping with the building aesthetics and the design language; elements like bevelled glass, crystal chandeliers, intricate metal work and works of art are reminiscent of New York's iconic Empire State Building and Singapore's Atlas Lounge. Thoughtfully designed with contemporary sensibilities, Avighna House is a specially-abled-friendly building with a Vastu-compliant layout. Loaded with best-in-class sustainability features for high standards of energy and resource efficiency, Avighna House is an environment-friendly, IGBC-certified green building (proposed Gold Rated) and recipient of the British Safety Award from the International Safety Council.

Sharing the vision behind Avighna House, Nishant Agarwal, Managing Director, Avighna Group, said, "Keeping with our philosophy of delivering exceptional projects, Avighna House is the Group's foray into super-premium office spaces. With Avighna House, we have changed the definition of a modern office building. This is a vision that introduces a cutting-edge product wrapped in a timeless heritage and we are happy to share that our efforts have received a tremendous positive response from all stakeholders. Waterfield Advisors and a leading global investment company have leased space at Avighna House."

Avighna House has easy access to roadways leading to the northern and southern parts of Mumbai. While the building is strategically located just five minutes away from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the upcoming Metro network will considerably shrink the travel time from Avighna House to any part of Mumbai.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

