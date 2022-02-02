AVITA launches a new flagship store in Kolkata, India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): AVITA, a US-based lifestyle gadget brand, is launching its flagship store in the city of joy, Kolkata at Chittranjan Avenue, Bowbazar.

The international name making strides across the globe is a leading name in the industry as it flaunts an extensive array of products for its patrons. With top-tier services and features with high-performance capability.

Establishing its presence in the state with intelligently-crafted laptops and under the umbrella of Nexstgo Company Limited, the brand aims to catch the eye of tech enthusiasts and people of the city. Bragging of smart products with vibrant colors and features designed specifically to thrive in the Indian market, AVITA's products have contemporary technology and are lightweight and ultra-portable, bringing their uniqueness to the market and satiating all the tech cravings of the tech buffs in Kolkata. Some of the most-embraced products of AVITA are Liber V, Pura E, Essential and Cosmos 2-in-1. AVITA has also stepped into the IoT segment with its offering in smart lighting under the name AVITA DOMUS, thus offering diversity in innovation. AVITA DOMUS will be launching soon offering smart lighting devices ranging from Bulb, Downlight, Batten and Emergency Lights.

The company projects its concrete foundation and bolstered presence align with principles and ideals of Liberty, Diversity, and Individualism. The brand's products combine usability and performance with sensational and diverse craftsmanship which give its customers an edge in terms of choice of products.

Nexstgo Company Ltd. also host exclusive brand stores for VAIO. The Kolkata brand store will have VAIO E15, VAIO SE14 and the brand's flagship World's First 3D Contoured Carbon Fibre Laptop - VAIO Z on display. VAIO would also be launching the SX14, and VAIO Z Kachi-iro edition soon.



Commenting on the launch of the new flagship store, Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director - South Asia & MEA, Nexstgo Company Limited said, "We are not only creating a brand and expanding our footprint across the states, but we are also creating a legacy that coming generations will get intrigued as well as inspired from. AVITA, as a name, has created its own space across the map and been tagged as a leading brand in the industry by The Economic Times - the most esteemed financial publication. Carrying forward the spirit to serve, we are now entering the city of joy and living up to the expectations of the people there while interconnecting with the global AVITA ecosystem."

Reaching out to more and more people by the day, it intends to warm the hearts of the Indian audience and cater to them to the best of its capabilities.

