AVITA - The international Consumer Tech-Fashion Brand partners with Reliance Digital to strengthen its reach in the Indian market

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The international Consumer Tech-Fashion Brand, AVITA, recently announced its partnership with Reliance Digital to further strengthen its reach in the Indian market and position itself as an industry leader in the Indian market.

The products are now available with Reliance Digital, stores and website. The company is known for its extensive range of sleek and portable laptops which have created ripples in the market since its launch with LIBER V and AVITA ESSENTIAL.

Equipping its products with top-of-the-shelf features that make for high-performance capability, AVITA is tracing its way straight to tech enthusiasts' hearts. Stepping into the competition under the arm of Nexstgo Company Limited and partnering with Reliance Digital for both offline and online stores shall have easy access to consumers. AVITA has introduced a premium, intelligently crafted range of laptops with vibrant colours and features designed specifically to thrive in the Indian market. The brand's lightweight, ultra-portable laptops bring something unique to the table and thus are leaving quite an impression on young minds.

The company has cemented its place on the ideals of Liberty, Diversity, and Individualism. The brand's products combine usability and performance with sensational and diverse craftsmanship which give its customers an edge in terms of choice of products. AVITA is being recognised as the best brand by the most esteemed financial publication - The Economic Times along with creating a soft corner amidst the Indian audience.

Fuelling the interest of tech-buffs, AVITA is securing its rapport as one of the doyens of the sector. The exciting new range of laptops is now available at Reliance Digital stores along with online retailers and selling off quickly as people rush to get their hands on them.

Sharing his thoughts Alex Chung CEO Nexstgo Limited said, "To me business isn't about wearing suits, it's about being true to yourself, your ideas and focusing on the essentials. Partnering with Reliance Digital will surely give a boost to the business and will make AVITA one of the most reliable and affordable laptop brand in India."

Speaking on the launch, Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director, AVITA Laptops said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Reliance Digital. This association shall have easy access to consumers for both offline and online stores. Reliance Digital being one of the biggest brands in India will benefit our business growth and will give us an edge over our competition to capture more market share in the Indian market."



Commenting on the association, Brian Bade, Chief Executive, Reliance Retail, said, "We are happy to add AVITA to the portfolio of leading and reputed consumer electronic brands offered at our stores and online platforms. At Reliance Digital we strive to provide our customers with the best and widest range of electronic products at the most competitive prices. AVITA is one of the trusted and reliable laptop brands in the market, and I am sure that our partnership with them will strengthen our market offering and add to the shopping delight of our customers."

Associating with the big names in the sector and introducing high-end technology through its new range of laptops, AVITA is carving a new path to growth in the Indian tech industry.

AVITA is the international consumer arm of Nexstgo Company Limited which is known for its catalogue of vibrant, youth-centric, contemporary technology and IoT products. The brand has launched a range of offerings including laptops, IoT products, and IT accessories for multiple consumer segments in India. The brand's offerings are in line with the style, ideologies, and preferences of the new generation tech users, intending to use contemporary technology for its advanced offerings.

The AVITA LIBER won an award in the Jury's Special category at the Best Choice Award 2019. AVITA was also recognized as one of the best brands by Economic Times. LIKE ME. LIKE AVITA. #IAMAVITA

For more information, please visit: www.avita-india.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

