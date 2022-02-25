Avitash Shrivastava All Set for Bollywood Debut with Sirf Ek Friday, begins shooting on his Birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'This is the magic of fate, it was meant to happen', Avitesh Shrivastava tells us as he feels strongly, it's his beloved father, Aadesh Shrivastava who made him meet Mansi Bagla who offered him this role.

Avitesh's debut film Sirf Ek Friday was recently announced and he is currently soaking in all the love that is coming his way.

On his 25th birthday, Avitesh talks about his acting debut, how he feels blessed to be shooting on his birthday and about his dream team. Avitesh said, "This is my biggest birthday gift, ever grateful to my Producers and my Director for presenting this opportunity to me. What better than celebrating it on sets. I feel surreal and heart filled with gratitude for this opportunity life has given me and I am kicked about putting in my best foot forward for this one. It's been quite a journey but then this is just the beginning and I'm all geared up."

The cast and crew started shooting on a huge lavish set for a dance sequence. The young and beautiful Actress Ishita Chauhan is grooving alongside Avitesh in the song. The entire team was present for the Muhurat shot. Post Pack up, the team even celebrated Avitesh's 25th birthday and the set was visited by industry well wishers like Shaan, Director Vishal Furia, Sharad Kelkar, Mimoh Chakraborty, Namashi Chakraborty to give their good wishes to the team.

Avitesh also added that he believes in listening to his heart always and that's what made him instantly say YES to Sirf Ek Friday when Mansi narrated the script to him. The actor said, "The story touched this chord deep within and I instantly knew I have to be a part of this project. It's the kind of film that takes an actor through a personal journey of self-exploration and that's so exciting for me. I cannot wait for the film to complete and for you all to watch it. It is a challenging yet interesting character and what more can an actor ask for?"



Talking about the birthday boy, Mansi Bagla shared, "The moment I met Avitesh, I knew he had it in him. I feel Avitesh will be the next lover boy, a rising star. He has the perfect making of an icon because he can sing like a rockstar and he has a fabulous screen presence. As for this role I believe it's literally written for him. I have given him a dream director- Lloyd Bapista and I'm sure this actor-director duo will rock it."

Talking about the project, Deepak Mukut shared, "Avitesh has immense talent and this story of Sirf Ek Friday brings that out beautifully. Starting the shoot on Avitesh's birthday isn't just special for him but for us as well. His father was and will always be a legend in the industry and we are sure that he is blessing us from above. We are extremely excited for this project and what makes it interesting is its unique story and fresh casting. We, as a team, are putting our best foot forward on this project to ensure a successful run, and we can assure that it would be a delight to watch for the audience."

Avitesh further added, "I don't think I could have got a better debut than Sirf Ek Friday. It is a fabulous team, Lloyd Sir, Mahesh Sir, Mansi, Deepak Sir, Varun, this one is going to be huge; I can already sense it. We need all your good wishes and love."

Sirf Ek Friday is produced by Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla of Mini Films, co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

