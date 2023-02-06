Avoid poor AC servicing - Contact Hitachi AC customer care

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Hitachi Cooling & Heating India combines the latest technological advances with a user-friendly design in its range of air conditioners for maximum customer satisfaction. The company manufactures a broad range of window and split air conditioners. The brand's air conditioners are a fine example of sophisticated luxury and efficiency.

The customer-centric brand offers authorized and professional AC maintenance services. Striving for excellence at every step of its customer's journey, Hitachi Cooling & Heating India constantly endeavours to ensure that its customer's requests are always met. Complemented by superior quality, service facilities, and well-trained technicians to provide support, the brand delivers perfection and expertise whenever and wherever needed to each of its customers.

The company provides exceptional and prompt AC service by authorized professionals to ensure the optimal working of your AC. All the technicians at Hitachi Cooling & Heating India are professionals and trained to provide credible and quality service support.



At Hitachi Cooling & Heating India, providing timely and quality customer service has always been the main focus. Customers can reach out to the customer care helpline at 079-7141-4848 (Landline) or 756-788-4848 (WhatsApp) or e-mail at customercare@jci-hitachi.com or Mobile App Hitachi India customer care App from the comfort of their homes to register for the service. Customers can get technical assistance for any model of Hitachi air conditioner. They can find the company's service centers in their locations and the status of the repair, new offers, or request a demo installation for Hitachi air conditioners they recently purchased. The service is available between 9 am and 6 pm on all working days.

With 500+ associate service centers, 130+ associate service partners, and 600+ exclusive sales and service partners, the brand already has an extensive presence across the country. So, customers can easily avail customer service for any model of Hitachi AC from authorized service professionals. For more information, go to www.hitachiaircon.com/in/.

This story has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

