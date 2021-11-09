Avon Reinforces Commitment to Creating Breast Cancer Awareness with Latest #InYourBreastInterest Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Women's beauty brand Avon, that has supported women's empowerment, entrepreneurship, and well-being for the past 130 years, has announced its latest campaign #InYourBreastInterest, reiterating its commitment to creating awareness around breast cancer.

To commemorate 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month this year, Avon India partnered with the Indian Cancer Society (ICS) and doctors for a year-long project on awareness, diagnosis, check-ups, counseling, and other support for women in need. Further, Avon India also held a webinar with ICS along with chairperson Jyotsna Govil, who shared insights on how the organization works and Dr. Priya Parmar, who spoke on patient rights. In addition, the team at Avon India also gave makeovers to Breast Cancer Survivors in partnership with the Indian Cancer Society.

"We are exploring every medium we can to reach out to as many women with the message to take care of themselves and get regularly checked for breast cancer. Taking #InYourBreastInterest to multiple channels like social media, PR and influencer associations, will enable us to spread the right information on larger platforms and thereby save lives before it is too late," said Snigdha Suman, Head of Marketing, Avon India.



Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women around the globe and Avon has always been at the forefront of the fight against the illness for the past 28 years. The 'Avon Breast Cancer Crusade', launched in 1992, which placed Avon and the Avon Foundation for the cause, and the third edition of Avon's 'Pay Attention campaign' taught women to act well in time along with a few others over the years.

To reach out to women and their families digitally, Avon also created an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) filter called the 'Crown Of Hope', urging women to take the self-breast exam and tag friends to do the same. The brand partnered with influencers and took on their social media accounts to create make-up looks on half of their faces, while leaving the other half without makeup as a representation of losing a breast due to cancer, to stand in solidarity with all breast cancer survivors. In order to demolish stereotypes and myths around breast cancer, a 'Story' campaign was run on Instagram that took on popular misconceptions related to the disease and explicated them point by point.

For further details on the #InYourBreastInterest campaign, check out Avon India's Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/in.avon/

Also log on to: https://www.avonworldwide.com/supporting-women/breast-cancer

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

