AVRO India Ltd migrates to Main Board of NSE and BSE from SME Exchange

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): AVRO India Limited (NSE - AVROIND & BSE - 543512), One of the leading manufacturers of plastic molded furniture products has migrated to the Main Board of NSE and BSE from NSE Emerge.

This is yet another achievement for the company and propels the company to the next stage of its growth path. The company got listed on the NSE Emerge on 26th July 2018. The IPO had come with IPO price of Rs 51 and the company has given bonus of 21:10 to its shareholders in the month of January 2022.

Speaking on the occasion Sushil Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman of AVRO India Limited said - "This is a big day for us by completing the migration to the main board of NSE but also BSE at the same time from NSE Emerge Platform. The migration will provide a boost to the growth of the company. Migration will help our company to attract more investors and bring more liquidity to the market owing to possibility of trading in single share v/s a lot size in Emerge. Will also pave way for the growth capital to help the company for its future business growth."

The Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) based AVRO India Limited was established in the year 2002 and is engaged in the business of manufacturing quality molded furniture under the brand name AVRO/ AVON.



The company has one of the largest product ranges and manufactured with imported machines and molds in a highly automatic environment and following global quality standards & practices. AVRO is one of the largest players in North India in the plastic molded furniture segment and is also among the top 10 Manufacturers in India.

AVRO sells its products through online and offline channels. The company has an online presence on Amazon, Flipkart, Snap Deal, Pepperfry, Indiamart and in the offline channel the company has more than 200 Dealers & Distributors and 20,000 plus touchpoints through Retailers.

The company's products are widely accepted for various Home and Commercial use for both indoor and outdoor use with absolute reliability of All Weather Proof conditions & long-lasting for decades thus making its products most versatile and reliable.

For FY21 the company reported a Net profit of Rs 1.81 Cr EBITDA of Rs 4.09 Cr on sales of Rs 53.57 Cr.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

