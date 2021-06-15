Awaken the Daredevil. The All-new BMW S 1000 R launched in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new BMW S 1000 R in India. The most awaited roadster will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The second generation of the all-new BMW S 1000 R is designed as a power-packed roadster with supreme riding dynamics, athletic character combined with maximum safety and everyday practicality. We are delighted to offer yet another masterpiece for riding enthusiasts in India. It is a unique blend between fast sporty runs and track day fun."

The motorcycle is available in three variants at the following ex-showroom prices* -

The all-new BMW S 1000 R Standard - INR 17,90,000

The all-new BMW S 1000 R Pro - INR 19,75,000

The all-new BMW S 1000 R Pro M Sport - INR 22,50,000

*Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved prior to delivery.

For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package, further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The all-new BMW S 1000 R will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network, present across important centers in India including Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad & Vijayawada (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

The all-new BMW S 1000 R.

The second generation of the all-new BMW S 1000 R is significantly more masculine and sharply defined. Sharp edges and accentuated beads clearly emphasises the precision of the machine. It is derived from the BMW S 1000 RR and enhances its character as a dynamic roadster. The 'tail up - nose down' look gives the all-new BMW S 1000 R an eye-catchingly visual impact along with its new body elements.

It visually conveys a low weight, sporty lightness and a high level of riding performance. The new LED headlamp lends an even more muscular look. The fuel tank side panels, the tank center cover, the side panels in the shape of a stylised 'R' and the engine spoiler have also been redesigned.

They also convey pure power for riding fun on urban roads and very fast laps on the racetrack. The new design is accompanied by ergonomic refinements such as a reversible handlebar clamp for increased reach and better riding position and options for the seat height adjustment.

The racing genes are amplified with the colour concept highlighting the sporty appearance of the all-new BMW S 1000 R. In addition to the basic colour Racing Red non- metallic, the M Motorsport paint finishes are available with the Style Sport and the M package options.

The Style Sport option with the basic colour Hockenheim Silver metallic, in combination with Matt Copper metallic components such as the rear frame section and engine side covers as well as grey anodised components, emphases the technical highlights of the roadster.

The all-new BMW S 1000 R is the first model in BMW Motorrad's portfolio to inherit the iconic colours of the all-new BMW M 1000 RR. The exclusive M Motorsport paint finish is reserved for the M package with the base colour Light White non-metallic in combination with Light Blue, Dark Blue and Red.



The all-new BMW S 1000 R is fitted with a newly developed water cooled 4-cylinder in-line engine with a displacement of 999 cc. It is based on the all-new BMW S 1000 RR engine, which has been comprehensively modified for sporty performance.

It generates a peak output of 165 hp (121 kW) at 11,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm to deliver supreme level of engine power. The all-new BMW S 1000 R sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.2 seconds and can achieve maximum speed of 250 km/h. (Electronically Limited)

The engine speed range is wider, fuller and more harmonious with improved rideability due to the linear torque curve. The 4th, 5th and 6th gears now have longer gear ratios thus reducing the noise and fuel consumption as well as the engine speed level, especially at cruising speeds.

In addition to a smoother, self-reinforcing anti-hopping clutch, the all-new BMW S 1000 R is equipped with engine drag torque control (MSR) for the first time as an optional extra. The engine drag torque control prevents the rear wheel from slipping due to abrupt throttling or downshifting.

The newly engineered suspension of the all-new BMW S 1000 R has enhanced riding dynamics and significantly reduced weight as compared to the predecessor model. It features a 'Flex Frame' which is the optimum interplay between the frame design and the engine as a load-bearing element.

It improves the aerodynamics of the motorcycle and helps keep the weight low. The new suspension geometry results in clearer, improved feedback from the front and rear wheel. It further increases agility, feedback, ride precision and enhances the mechanical grip of the rear wheel.

For ideal adaptation to varied conditions of use, the all-new BMW S 1000 R is fitted with the four modes 'Rain', 'Road', 'Dynamic' and 'Dynamic Pro' as standard. These enable individual adaptation of the most diverse control functions such as Engine (throttle), Engine Brake, Traction Control, Wheelie-Control, ABS and ABS Pro to suit the rider's own skill level and riding style.

The fully configurable 'Dynamic Pro' mode is also available with a particularly wide range of setting options as part of the 'Riding Modes Pro' option. With 'Riding Modes Pro', the all-new BMW S 1000 R also features the 'Engine Brake' function in conjunction with the engine drag torque control (MSR) and the 'Power Wheelie' function. As part of the "Riding Modes Pro" option, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) additionally supports the rider during emergency braking manoeuvres.

The Multifunctional instrument panel - the 6.5-inch TFT display - of the all-new BMW S 1000 R offers an unrivalled level of quality in terms of display and information in its segment. The Pure Ride screen displays the essentials or one of three Core Ride screens that display other important information.

BMW Motorrad multi-controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. The all-new S 1000 R is equipped with BMW Motorrad Connectivity App, practical arrow navigation with route import and multiple waypoint guidance on the display.

A comprehensive range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorcycle accessories is available for further individualisation of the all-new BMW S 1000 R.

